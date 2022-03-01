Cross County's Magnificent Seven all sign

STROMSBURG – From Brookings, South Dakota to Mitchell, South Dakota back to Lincoln and places in between, seven Cross County seniors are headed out to start the next chapter of their lives following graduation in May.

On Tuesday, February 8, Cory Hollinger, Chloe Sandell, Josi Noble, Damon Mickey, Carter Seim, Christina Rystrom and Cameron Graham all signed their college letters-of-intent to the schools of their choice.

Three of the seven will be staying close to home. Noble will compete in track and field at Concordia University in Seward, while Mickey and Seim will join the Bulldog football team.

Sandell is off to Norfolk to play volleyball at Northeast Community College. Hawks and Hollinger and Rystrom will be headed to Brookings, SD., and Mitchell, S.D., for Jackrabbit football and Tiger volleyball respectively.

The Division I recruit was Cameron Graham who just won his second consecutive state wrestling championship and will be a Husker next fall.

Each of the athletes shared their thoughts and talked about their choices and what to expect next year.

Cameron Graham- University of Nebraska

Major-Undecided / Sport – Wrestling

“I like the way that they treat their student athletes and the success that they have with their program. I had like two others that I was interested in and they were Grand View (9x in a row NAIA National Champions) and Chadron State. I will probably not start but I will compete in the open tournaments and I do not have a set weight that they want me at. This has always been a dream of mine and that is competing for a Division I school in wrestling.”

Chloe Sandell- Northeast Community College

Major –Agribusiness/ Sport-Volleyball

“NECC is a very inviting and warm college community. It is a smaller campus that reminds me of the small town around me. Nebraska Wesleyan coach and Doane's coach for volleyball were looking at me before I made my choice. I decided to go with NECC because of its Ag programs. Doan did just get an Ag program going this last year, but with NECC having a good background with their agribusiness program I thought it would be a better suit for me. I have talked to my new coach at NECC about positions for this next year. She says we are going to have a new line-up this year and she is going to work with me and move me around to different positions to see what I can contribute to the team. I just want to say thank you to my parents and all the coaches throughout my life who have pushed me and determined me to improved my skills throughout the years.”

Damon Mickey-Concordia University

Major- Business Field- Sport-Football

“I felt welcomed to Concordia the first time I stepped foot there. The people there were respectful to me, and I heard many good things about the football program from the coaches and the players. It has that sort of "small town" feel that I have always been accustomed to. It is not only close to my home, but close to Lincoln as well. I had been looking at Hastings, Midland, Dakota Wesleyan, Nebraska Wesleyan and Doane University as well. They have talked to me about either being a linebacker or a fullback, but aren't sure which one yet. As for playing time, it's tough to say and guarantee how much I will get, especially with all of the talent already on the team.”

Christina Rystrom – Dakota Wesleyan

Major-Elementary Education / Sport- Softball

“Dakota Wesleyan is known for most of its students being involved in sports, so to know a lot of my classmates were going to be battling school work and sports just like me, was a relief. The campus is small and the teacher to student ratio was just what I needed. I previously had considered Black Hills State University and the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Ultimately it came down to campus life and what felt like home to me. I believe I will be contributing a lot to the team come the spring of 2023. That’s when the season really gets going and bodies during practice and games are highly needed. You always need a ton of pitchers in case one gets injured or is having an off day. I am also being looked at to play first base for Dakota Wesleyan. When I was in elementary school, teachers made me feel like more than just a student sitting in a classroom. So, I want to provide future generations with that same feeling and hope I once received”

Cory Hollinger – South Dakota State University

Major- Undecided/ Sport-Football

“I thought that South Dakota State was a really cool place. I was also considering Northwest Missouri State. I am being considered to play the tight end position and I hope to be able to contribute to the team in year one. At this time I am undecided as to what I want to major in.”

Josephine Noble- Concordia University

Major-Criminal Justice / Sport-Track and Field

“During my personal visit at Concordia last year everyone seemed so welcoming. Walking around everyone was laughing and as I walked by they started conversations with me and my mom. I was nervous to go on the visit but it was really easy to get along with some of the students that were there. I've talked to the Head Coach, (Matt) Beisel, since the summer of my sophomore year and we were able to build a connection. Coach Beisel is one of the kindest souls that I have met and he is so welcoming to everyone. He believes a lot in each and every one of his athletes and I knew I wanted to run for someone like him. The other schools that I was looking at were Nebraska Wesleyan and a handful of schools on the West Coast. In college I hope to compete in triple jump and the 400. It's even a possibility that I could compete in the pentathlon.”

Carter Seim-Concordia University

Major-Undecided / Sport-Football

“The reason why I chose Concordia is because it felt like a family to me. I know a lot of people that are there right now and people that have graduated from there and I have heard many great things from the college. It's also really close to home which was the big reason why I chose to go there. The other schools that I was considering included Dakota Wesleyan and Morningside. Coach (Patrick) Daberkow said nothing is ever given, you have to work for it. So I am going to be working hard this summer to get even stronger and faster to try to earn some playing time at the next level.”