Cross County's Josi Noble is a triple winner at Doane

CRETE – Last year as a junior Cross County’s Josi Noble was scoring 35-40 points a meet for the Cougars.

She eventually ended up qualifying in four individual events for state, but the very demanding schedule took its toll.

On Friday, Noble, who signed to compete in track and field at Concordia University next school year, opened her prep senior season with three wins that led the Cross County girls to a third place finish at the Doane Class C Indoor.

McCool Junction was sixth (28) and Heartland was 11th with 8.5. Bishop Neumann was the team champion with 88.5 points with second going to Clarinda, Iowa, with 80.

Noble won the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.41 which was two seconds off her pace of 2021 of 1:00.39 that led the all-area charts. Another area athlete and teammate Kylee Kroll was fourth (1:06.26) and McCool Junction sophomore McKenna Yates was fifth with a time of 1:07.00.

The senior also won the 200 with a time of 27.62 and the triple jump with a distance of 34-3 ¾. Teammate and freshmen Lindee Kelley was second with a mark of 31-5 ½ and McCool Junction’s Madi Stacy was third with a distance of 30-10 1/2.

Other top three performances by area female athletes went to Payton Gerken of McCool Junction in the 3200 (13:25.74). Heartland’s Mariah Tessman was second in the pole vault with a height of 10-0.

Cross County and Heartland both return to the outdoor track today with the Huskies competing at the Sutton Invite and Cross County in Central City at the Merrick Invite.

McCool Junction hosts both Hampton and Exeter-Milligan on Wednesday.

Team Scoring-1.Bishop Neumann (B-N) 88.5, 2.Clarinda (CL) 80, 3.Cross County (CC) 57, 4.GICC 50, 5.Conestoga (CON) 41, 6.McCool Junction (MCJ) 28, 7.Raymond Central (RC) 27, 8.Elkhorn Valley (EV) 24.5, 9.Wilber-Clatonia (W-C) 22, 10.Louisville (LOU) 20, 11.Heartland (HRT) 8.5, 12.Cornerstone (CST) 8, 13.Twin River (TWR) 6.5, 14.Tri-County (T-C) 4.

Event winners and area athletes who placed:

60-MH-1.Lizzie Lilly, B-N 10.47

60M- 1.Jerzee Knight, CL 8.34, 4.Kylee Krol, CC 8.54, 5.McKenna Yates, MCJ 8.61

400-1.Josi Nobel, CC 1:02.41, 4. Kylee Krol, CC 1:06.26, 5.McKenna Yates, MCJ 1:07.00

3200-1.Mayson Hartley, CL 12:21.64, 3.Payton Gerken, MCJ 13:25.74

800-1.Kenzie Mosel, EV 2:33.90, 4.Jadon Hess, MCJ 2:38.91

200-1.Josi Noble, CC 27.62

1600-1.Mayson Hartley, CL 5:53.95, 4.Payton Gerken, MCJ 6:11.66

4x400-1.Clarinda 4:29.93, 5.McCool Junction 4:41.33

4x800-1.Clarinda 11:09.34

High Jump-1.Makenzi Mutum, EV 5-2

Pole Vault-1.Marissa Rerucha, GICC 10-6, 2.Mariah Tessman, HRT 10-0, 4T.Addie Linn, CC 7-0,4T.Anna Vodicka, MCJ 7-0, 6.Emersyn Oswald, HRT 6-6.

Long Jump-1.Mary Chvatal, B-N 15-8 ½, 4.Sarah Forsberg, CC 14-7 ¼

Triple Jump-1.Josi Noble, CC 34-3 ¾, 2.Lindee Kelley, CC 31-5 ½, 3.Madi Stacy, MCJ 30-10 ½

Shot Put-1.Maddie Schneider, GICC 36-5

Discus-1.Maddie Schneider, GICC 109-04, 4.Haleigh Moutray, CC 97-04