Cross County wins the battle of the Cougars in three sets

STROMSBURG – Cross County and Central Valley squared off Thursday night with team name bragging rights on the line. Behind a balanced offensive attack and a strong outing at the net, it was Cross County who emerged as the superior Cougar, breaking out the brooms in a 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 sweep.

“I’m proud of my team to continue to come in and find ways to win,” head coach Emmie Noyd said. “It was good to get them in three. They did a lot of good things to try and get us out of system, but we continued to be aggressive on the service line and that’s helped us find success.”

After dropping their first match of the year at their home invite last Saturday, Cross County capped a 2-0 week with the sweep at home Thursday evening, their 12th victory of the season. The Cougars also survived a five-set thriller at David City on Tuesday, an experience that served Cross County well according to their head coach.

“Winning in five is good experience for any team whether they’re experienced or not, so having that under our belt was good,” Noyd said. “Our mental focus, we took a big lesson from that game and it helped us stay locked in and focused to get it in three tonight.”

Cross County continued to thrive behind a balanced offensive attack Thursday as four different Cougars hammered at least four kills. Senior Bren Lemburg and junior Shyanne Anderson unofficially led the way with eight winners each, followed closely behind by sophomore Bricelynn Larson with seven.

Junior Lilly Peterson whacked five kills, senior Jayden Fellows tallied four and freshman Sydney Hengelfelt rounded out the Cougar attack with two.

At the service line, Anderson, Hengelfelft, Fellows and Chesney Sundberg each crushed one ace as Cross County finished with four for the match.

The hosts made a bigger impact at the net, where Larson led the Cougar effort with eight total blocks. The sophomore also tallied Cross County’s lone solo rejection. Behind Larson, Hengelfelt chipped in four assisted blocks while Lemburg had three and Peterson finished with a pair. Fellows and Anderson recorded one assisted rejection each.

“It’s huge for us to get that many touches,” Noyd said of the team’s effort at the net. “We’re a big, physical team and for us to execute that, it was great to see. We continue to step up and find ways to win, so we’re going to keep pushing.”

Lemburg and Anderson notched four digs each, while Hengelfelt and Taylor Lindburg added three apiece. Hengelfelt also collected 24 of 26 Cross County assists.

The Cougars return to the court Tuesday in Hastings, where they will compete at the Hastings St. Cecilia invite. Heartland will join them as the second area team in the field.