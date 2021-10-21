Cross County wins comfortably in first round of football playoffs

STROMSBURG – When Cross County had the ball Thursday night, they didn’t take too long at all to put points on the board.
Following a long drive by Clarkson-Leigh to open the game, Cross County’s defense made a huge stop and the Cougars needed just a few plays; senior Haiden Hild scored on a 50-yard run and the Patriots were never able to slow down the Cougar offense as they went on to the 45-12 win to open the Class D1 State Playoffs.
Thursday night’s game was the fourth meeting between the two schools the past two years and Clarkson-Leigh’s season has ended against Cross County in the first round of the playoffs.
Hild also scored the second touchdown for the Cougars on a 4-yard run with 9:14 to play in the second quarter to give the Cougars a 14-0 lead.
Clarkson-Leigh did a good job in the first half of keeping the ball away from the Cougar offense as they were able to put their first points on the board with 1:44 to play in the second quarter when senior quarterback Eli Hays scored on an 8 yard run to close the score to 14-6.
Once again the Cougars struck like lightning as senior Carter Seim ran the ball back on the kickoff inside Patriot territory and with a facemask call tacked on the Cougars were set up just outside the Clarkson-Leigh 20-yard line.
On the very first play following the kickoff, Seim crossed the goal line from 21 yards out and the Cougars had a little bit more breathing room. Seim would lead the Cougars ground game with 157 yards on 18 carries as Cross County run the ball for 280 yards.
Hild added 89 yards on just nine carries and two scores.
Any chance the Patriots may have had of coming back in the second half took a major blow when senior Shayden Lundstrom returned the second half kickoff 65 yards for a score and a 30-6 lead.
The Cougars added a 17-yard scoring toss from Lundstrom to tight end Cory Hollinger with 1:25 to play in the third.
The Patriots added to their point total when Hays connected with Carter Hanel on a 17-yard toss.
The final score was a 27-yard run by Seim with under seven minutes to play in the game.
Clarkson-Leigh finished with 269 yards total offense. On the ground, Hays finished with 20 carries for 108 yards. He also completed 5 of 10 passes for 70 yards.
Cross County moves on to the next round with a record of 8-1 and Clarkson-Leigh’s season ends with a mark of 5-4.
The Class D1 playoff bracket will be reseeded and teams will find out where they will be play next later today.