Cross County wins comfortably in first round of football playoffs

STROMSBURG – When Cross County had the ball Thursday night, they didn’t take too long at all to put points on the board.

Following a long drive by Clarkson-Leigh to open the game, Cross County’s defense made a huge stop and the Cougars needed just a few plays; senior Haiden Hild scored on a 50-yard run and the Patriots were never able to slow down the Cougar offense as they went on to the 45-12 win to open the Class D1 State Playoffs.

Thursday night’s game was the fourth meeting between the two schools the past two years and Clarkson-Leigh’s season has ended against Cross County in the first round of the playoffs.

Hild also scored the second touchdown for the Cougars on a 4-yard run with 9:14 to play in the second quarter to give the Cougars a 14-0 lead.

Clarkson-Leigh did a good job in the first half of keeping the ball away from the Cougar offense as they were able to put their first points on the board with 1:44 to play in the second quarter when senior quarterback Eli Hays scored on an 8 yard run to close the score to 14-6.

Once again the Cougars struck like lightning as senior Carter Seim ran the ball back on the kickoff inside Patriot territory and with a facemask call tacked on the Cougars were set up just outside the Clarkson-Leigh 20-yard line.