Cross County win streak climbs to 11 with win over E-M girls

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars used a 23-8 first half run to open a lead that the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves never threatened in Friday night’s regular season finale for both teams.

The Cougars won their 11th game in a row as they held on 37-26 in girls’ Crossroads Conference regular season play.

Cross County sophomore Lilly Peterson led the Cougars in scoring with 14 points on 5 of 10 shooting from the floor and that included 3 of 6 from 3-point range. The only other player in double figures for the Cougars was senior Chloe Sandell with 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Exeter-Milligan was led by senior Cameran Jansky who scored 10 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field. She also led the team with six rebounds. Junior Jasmine Turrubiates added six points and senior Emma Olsen chipped in with five points.

Cross County was 12 of 39 from the field for 31% and 3 of 14 on 3-pointers for 21%. The Cougars finished up 10 of 16 at the free throw line.

Exeter-Milligan ended the game 10 of 33 for 30% and missed all 11 3-point shots. They went 6 of 8 at the charity stripe.