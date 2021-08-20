Cross County whips Blue Hill by 86-8 in football opener

STROMSBURG - The Cross County Cougars used a short field in the first quarter and a suffocating defense to build a 32-0 lead after the first 12 minutes.

Cross County came in as the No. 2 rated team in Class D1 (according to the Lincoln Journal Star) and never let up as they blasted the Blue Hill Bobcats 86-8 in Friday night prep action.

Cougar scoring in the first quarter came on runs of 34 and 19 yards by senior back Carter Seim, while Shayden Lundstrom went in from 5 yards out and Haiden Hild found pay-dirt from 11 yards.

The Cougars benefitted from some great field position set up by their defense which held the Bobcats to minus-49 yards of offense at the end of the first 12 minutes and minus-56 in the first half.

Cross County scored on a 27-yard drive, another 27-yard drive and from 28 and 19 yards as they opened a huge lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter Seim broke off runs of 49, 19 and 55 yards. He never saw the field in the second half after rushing for 205 yards on just 10 carries.

Cross County also got a 31-yard scoring pass from Lundstrom to Hild and Hild capped his three-score night on a 6-yard run.