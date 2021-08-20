Cross County whips Blue Hill by 86-8 in football opener

STROMSBURG - The Cross County Cougars used a short field in the first quarter and a suffocating defense to build a 32-0 lead after the first 12 minutes.
Cross County came in as the No. 2 rated team in Class D1 (according to the Lincoln Journal Star) and never let up as they blasted the Blue Hill Bobcats 86-8 in Friday night prep action.
Cougar scoring in the first quarter came on runs of 34 and 19 yards by senior back Carter Seim, while Shayden Lundstrom went in from 5 yards out and Haiden Hild found pay-dirt from 11 yards.
The Cougars benefitted from some great field position set up by their defense which held the Bobcats to minus-49 yards of offense at the end of the first 12 minutes and minus-56 in the first half.
Cross County scored on a 27-yard drive, another 27-yard drive and from 28 and 19 yards as they opened a huge lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter Seim broke off runs of 49, 19 and 55 yards. He never saw the field in the second half after rushing for 205 yards on just 10 carries.
Cross County also got a 31-yard scoring pass from Lundstrom to Hild and Hild capped his three-score night on a 6-yard run.
The Cougars led 66-0 at the break and in the first six-minutes of the third quarter extended their lead to 80 when back-ups came in and continued the domination.
The Cougars got scoring runs from Dalton Noble covering 35 yards and Jackson Lindburg from 32 yards out.
Cougar scoring was capped early in the fourth quarter when Tony DeWitt made it 86-0 on an 8-yard run.
Blue Hill escaped the shutout when freshman Carter Auten scored with 1.6 seconds to play in the game.
Cross County was unofficially charted with 387 on the ground and 46 through the air for a total offense of 433 yards.
Blue Hill had six yards of total offense as they wiped out the minus-56 yards from the first half in the second half.
Cross County (1-0) will be back in action next Friday as they host Clarkson-Leigh.
Blue Hill 0 0 0 8- 8
Cross County 32 34 14 6-86