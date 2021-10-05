Cross County volleyball outlasts Centennial in four-set thriller

UTICA – For much of the fourth set, the Centennial Broncos seemed destined to force a fifth set against the Cross County Cougars. They built an early 12-4 lead, and after an illegal substitution negated a 4-0 Cougars run, they weathered pushed the lead to 19-11.

However, Cross County refused to fold. The Cougars chipped away at the deficit, slowly cutting it to 19-17 before Centennial scored five of the next seven points to force a set point at 24-19. Cross County then fought off five straight set points to even the match and eventually outlasted Centennial down the stretch to win a wild fourth set 32-30 and win the match 3-1.

Cross County dominated early, scoring the first 11 points of the match and building a 13-1 lead in the opening set before the Broncos fought back.

However, Centennial could never cut the deficit to fewer than nine points in a 25-16 Cougars win.

The Broncos flipped the script in the second set, scoring 17 of the first 18 points to build a commanding lead. Cross County chipped away at the deficit some, but Centennial still rolled to a 25-15 win to even the match.

A 10-1 Cross County run broke open what had been a tight third set, but Centennial answered back.