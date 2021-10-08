Cross County volleyball hosts Exeter-Milligan, Dorchester

STROMSBURG – The Cross County and Exeter-Milligan volleyball teams hit the court Thursday night for the Cougars’ home tri with Dorchester. Both the Cougars and Timberwolves rolled the Longhorns, while Exeter-Milligan swept Cross County in the final match of the night.
Cross County 2, Dorchester 0
The Cougars hammered the Longhorns in the opening match, cruising to a 25-12, 25-12 sweep. Senior Chloe Sandell powered the Cross County attack, hammering 10 kills on 18 attempts. Sophomore Lilly Peterson added six winners on eight tries for a .625 hitting percentage, while sophomore Shyanne Anderson notched three and juniors Bren Lemburg and Taylor Lindburg and freshman Bricelynn Larson each added two apiece.
Brexton Lundstrom led Cross County at the service line, as the senior crushed three aces. Anderson and Lemburg followed with two apiece and Lindburg recorded one.
The Cougars made their presence felt at the net, recording five blocks led by a team-high three from Sandell and senior Haileigh Moutray. Peterson stuffed two shots, while Lemburg and Linburg each blocked one.
Anderson also recorded 11 of Cross County’s 23 digs. Lemburg and Anderson tallied 12 and 11 assists, respectively.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Dorchester 0
The Timberwolves pulled out a 25-16, 25-15 win over the Longhorns behind a balanced attack, as four players recorded at least three kills. Senior Cameran Jansky crushed a team-high five kills, junior Jasmine Turrubiates and sophomore Malorie Staskal added four winners each and senior Kiah Songster notched three.
Jansky led Exeter-Milligan at the service line with four aces, followed by two from senior Emma Olsen and one from Songster. Jansky and Staskal also combined for the Timberwolves’ lone block in the win.
Olsen tallied a team-high nine digs, while Jansky and junior Jozie Kanode both notched eight. Olsen also recorded all 14 Exeter-Milligan assists.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Cross County 0
The Timberwolves closed the night by sweeping the hosts 25-19, 25-20 to improve to 11-10 on the year. Cross County dropped to 17-7 with the loss.
Sandell unofficially led the Cougars with six kills, while Anderson added four winners and Peterson and Lemburg both had two. Peterson and Sandell also both recorded a pair of blocks and Larson added one stuff.
The Cougars notched two service aces, one apiece from Larson and Chesney Sundberg. Anderson recorded team highs in assists (9) and digs (7). Senior Josi Noble added six digs and an assist, while Lemburg tallied five digs and five assists.
Exeter-Milligan stats for the match were not available.