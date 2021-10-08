Cross County volleyball hosts Exeter-Milligan, Dorchester

STROMSBURG – The Cross County and Exeter-Milligan volleyball teams hit the court Thursday night for the Cougars’ home tri with Dorchester. Both the Cougars and Timberwolves rolled the Longhorns, while Exeter-Milligan swept Cross County in the final match of the night.

Cross County 2, Dorchester 0

The Cougars hammered the Longhorns in the opening match, cruising to a 25-12, 25-12 sweep. Senior Chloe Sandell powered the Cross County attack, hammering 10 kills on 18 attempts. Sophomore Lilly Peterson added six winners on eight tries for a .625 hitting percentage, while sophomore Shyanne Anderson notched three and juniors Bren Lemburg and Taylor Lindburg and freshman Bricelynn Larson each added two apiece.

Brexton Lundstrom led Cross County at the service line, as the senior crushed three aces. Anderson and Lemburg followed with two apiece and Lindburg recorded one.

The Cougars made their presence felt at the net, recording five blocks led by a team-high three from Sandell and senior Haileigh Moutray. Peterson stuffed two shots, while Lemburg and Linburg each blocked one.

Anderson also recorded 11 of Cross County’s 23 digs. Lemburg and Anderson tallied 12 and 11 assists, respectively.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Dorchester 0