Cross County to take on Amherst in C2 state matchup at PBA

STROMSBURG – Where were you on Thursday, November 14, 2013?

“I was probably in second grade learning my ABCs,” said Cross County senior outside hitter Bren Lemburg. “I was at Osceola at the time.”

“I think I was in elementary school, I wasn’t at the game - probably in school,” added junior middle hitter Lilly Peterson. “I don’t even remember it to be honest.”

That was the date the last time the Cross County Cougars made an appearance at the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament and at that time it was still being played in Grand Island.

Flip the calendar ahead to Thursday, November 3, 2022 and the Cougars’ nine-year state tournament drought will come to an end when they take on the Amherst Broncos at 7 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in the first round of the Class C2 state tournament.

First year head coach Emmie Noyd said she saw something in the current team when she met with them on the same day she interviewed for the job.

“When I was here for my interview at Cross County, I sat down with all these girls and just how they talked about wanting to have a season like this and I could tell by just their words they were a determined group of girls,” Noyd commented. “They wanted more and from just talking with different people and then just going into the summer too and seeing how much potential they had on the court and they have continued to impress me every single day. They have the will to win and just continue to get better.”

Last Saturday the Cougars’ long season journey to get back to state came to an end a new one started with a 3-0 win over the Wakefield Trojans.

“We have been working really hard to get here and it was like, oh my god,” said junior outside hitter Shyanne Anderson.

“Before the game started we were all like really into it, our warmups were really good and we were really excited for it. And you could tell during the game that we showed up and we were there and worked as a team,” Lemburg said. “When we finally won it was like oh my gosh we did it and this is what we have been working for all year, all season and all summer.”

Prior to Noyd coming to Cross County she was with the Diller-Odell Griffins as an assistant when they won the C2 championship in 2019. Noyd said this team has worked hard on bringing the same attitude to the court Diller-Odell did.

“Diller-Odell is just a winning program. That team knows how to win no matter who they are against and we really have that same mentality with these girls,” coach stated. “We have been trying different ways throughout the season to bring that mentality to this program.”

Next on the schedule is the No. 6 seed Amherst Broncos who were in Lincoln last year and lost a tough five-set thriller to Superior in the first round. Noyd said she has talked to the team about what to expect and even used some visual stuff so they can get a picture.

“Just mentally prepare them because there is going to be a lot going on but also this is going to be their first time playing in the state tournament so just a lot of nerves and jitters,” Noyd commented. “This whole season we have had the focus of just taking it one game at a time and whatever team is in front of us that is who we have to focus on,” coach Noyd added. “We haven’t really talked about the atmosphere of two games going on at once. We talked about where we are going to be and what we are going to see when we are going to serve and preparing visually.”

Lemburg said coach Noyd told them it will be something they had not experienced.

“She said that it will be a crazy atmosphere. We already know which way we will be serving and we have a red tarp that we will be serving at,” said Lemburg. “She said it is really crazy and really fun and state has been the most exciting thing in her life so we are really looking forward to it.”

Noyd also gave props to this year’s senior class, Lemburg, Jayden Fellows and Taylor Lindburg for their leadership.

“The seniors have been great this year I would say and it has been awesome to see them step into that type of roll, especially with the success that has followed with it,” said Noyd. “You can be a good leader off the court, but when it is in a stressful situation say down a set or something like that to just mentally train them. They have been doing a good job with that.”

Amherst Broncos (26-6) –Rated No. 6 in the Omaha World Herald

Losses-Overton-two losses (28-4), GICC (29-2), Elkhorn (17-15); Kearney Catholic (25-8), Gothenburg (31-3)

Team Leaders

Kills-Hannah Herrick, SR., 382

Aces-Kathryn Prickett, SR., 57

Blocks- Herrick, 42

Digs- Herrick, 320

Assists- Prickett, 490

Cross County (29-4)-Rated No. 7 in the Omaha World-Herald

Losses-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (17-12), Hastings St. Cecilia (20-14), Clarkson-Leigh (26-6), Shelton (30-2)

Team Leaders

Kills- Bren Lemburg, SR., 264; Shyanne Anderson JR., 256

Aces- Lemburg 43, Anderson 39, Sydney Hengelfelt, FR., 33

Blocks-Bricelynn Larson, So., 76, Lilly Peterson, JR. 71

Digs-Anderson 268, Lemburg 230, Peterson 228

Assists-Hengelfelt 831