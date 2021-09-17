Cross County sweeps Heartland in prep volleyball

HENDERSON – The Cross County Cougars won for the fourth consecutive match Thursday night, sweeping the Heartland Huskies 25-15, 25-16, 25-19. After starting the year 1-2 with a pair of four-set losses against Fullerton and Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Cross County now sits at 5-2 ahead of Saturday’s five-team home invitational.

Sophomore Lilly Peterson hammered a match-high 11 kills for the Cougars in the sweep, giving her 70 on the season. Jayden Fellows and Shyanne Anderson added four kills apiece, while Chloe Sandell, Bren Lemburg and Bricelynn Larson all notched three kills.

Seniors Ashley Brown and Ella Friesen led Heartland with five kills apiece, while fellow senior Cynthia Cerveny added four. Mariah Tessman, Hayden Mierau and Jaelyn Brown all recorded three kills and Riley Goertzen chipped in another two.

For the match, Cross County logged 29 kills compared to 28 for Heartland. The Huskies had the edge at the service line, where they recorded 17 aces against the Cougars’ five.

Mierau finished with a match-high five aces, while Goertzen and Jaelyn Brown notched three and Friesen and Ashley Brown added two.

Anderson crushed two aces to lead Cross County, which also got an ace from Peterson, Fellows and Brexton Lundstrom.