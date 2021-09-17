Cross County sweeps Heartland in prep volleyball

HENDERSON – The Cross County Cougars won for the fourth consecutive match Thursday night, sweeping the Heartland Huskies 25-15, 25-16, 25-19. After starting the year 1-2 with a pair of four-set losses against Fullerton and Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Cross County now sits at 5-2 ahead of Saturday’s five-team home invitational.
Sophomore Lilly Peterson hammered a match-high 11 kills for the Cougars in the sweep, giving her 70 on the season. Jayden Fellows and Shyanne Anderson added four kills apiece, while Chloe Sandell, Bren Lemburg and Bricelynn Larson all notched three kills.
Seniors Ashley Brown and Ella Friesen led Heartland with five kills apiece, while fellow senior Cynthia Cerveny added four. Mariah Tessman, Hayden Mierau and Jaelyn Brown all recorded three kills and Riley Goertzen chipped in another two.
For the match, Cross County logged 29 kills compared to 28 for Heartland. The Huskies had the edge at the service line, where they recorded 17 aces against the Cougars’ five.
Mierau finished with a match-high five aces, while Goertzen and Jaelyn Brown notched three and Friesen and Ashley Brown added two.
Anderson crushed two aces to lead Cross County, which also got an ace from Peterson, Fellows and Brexton Lundstrom.
The Cougars dominated at the net, where Larson stuffed three shots and Peterson and Lemburg tallied two blocks apiece. Anderson and Sandell also had blocks for Cross County, while Cerveny recorded the lone block for Heartland.
Mierau and Ashley Brown both tallied a match-high 11 digs for the Huskies, followed by eight from Mierau, seven from Friesen and five from Goertzen. Anderson, Fellows and Lemburg led Cross County with nine digs apiece, while Peterson and Josi Noble each added eight.
Mierau recorded 13 of 16 Heartland assists, while Anderson tallied 13 for Cross County and Lemburg added 11 for the Cougars.
The Cougars improved to 5-2 and return to action Saturday for their home invite against Osceola, High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran and East Butler. Heartland dropped to 4-6 and returns to the court Tuesday when Hampton comes to town.