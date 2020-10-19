Cross County survives Exeter-Milligan comeback to advance in CRC

YORK-The finals are set for the Crossroads Conference Volleyball Tournament following Monday night’s semifinals at York High School.
In a rout, turned nail-biter, Cross County the No. 6 seed toppled the No. 2 seed Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves 3-2.
In the second semifinal, McCool Junction pushed the No. 1 seed BDS Eagles early, but the D1 No. 2 Eagles pulled away for a 3-0 win.
At 7:45 p.m. tonight Cross County and BDS will battle for the CRC championship right after the Timberwolves and the Mustangs play for third place at 6 p.m.
Cross County 3, Exeter-Milligan 2
This opening semifinal appeared headed to a 3-0 Cross County sweep.
But down 14-9 in the third set, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves took a time out and proceeded to go on a 41-22 scoring run that tied the match at 2-2 and sent it to a fifth set.
That 2-0 lead for the Cougars came on the strength of great play at the net, particularly by 6-foot junior Chloe Sandell who when she wasn’t doubling up with a teammate on the block, was delivering solo stuffs that the Timberwolves couldn’t solve.
Cross County won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-18 and looked ready to put the match in the books when Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalynn Fousek found the right combination of words during a time out that turned the tide with the flip of a switch.
Exeter-Milligan, despite being stuffed at the net 12 times during the semifinal contest, six of those alone by Sandell, continued to play their game and never stopped attacking.
The Timberwolves had 40 kills in the match to 38 for the Cougars and both teams were sufficient in the serve game with 10 aces for the Cougars and nine for Timberwolves.
It was a lot of missed serves and too much of Cross County’s Cortlyn Schaefer in the first two sets as she hammered 11 of her game high 18 kills over the first two sets.
Along with Schaefer senior Erica Stratman added six winners and Talia Nienhueser added five.
The Timberwolves were a little bit more balanced as senior Cammie Harrison had 14 kills and junior Cameran Jansky came through with 12.
In the fifth set the Timberwolves took the early 3-0 lead, but Cross County battled back with a kill from Stratman and two huge mistakes by EM.
After tying the score at 4-4, another missed serve; a Schaefer kill and a Nienhueser ace gave the Cougars a 7-4 lead.
Jansky got the T-Wolves back to within 7-5 with a winner, but another net serve, a double block from Sandell and sophomore Jayden Fellows along with the Timberwolves fifth unforced error of the set gave the Cougars a 10-5 lead and they would never get any closer than four points.
Cross County takes a record of 20-9 to the championship game, while the Timberwolves will play for third place with a record of 18-8.
BDS 3, McCool Junction 0
McCool Junction led for nearly the entire first set, but a 6-2 run by BDS erased a 14-12 Mustangs lead and the Eagles rode that momentum to a 25-21 first set win.
In the second it was all BDS as they pulled away for the 25-10 win.
With 5-foot 10 inch senior Macy Kamler taking control of the BDS attack the Mustangs struggled to get in sync offensively and defensively had no answer against the BDS attack.
The Eagles won the third set 25-12.
After slapping 10 kills in the first set, the BDS attack held the Mustangs to just seven over the next two sets.
BDS finished with 37 team kills as Kamler had 16 and she also added three ace serves and two solo stuff blocks.
Fellow senior Jordan Bolte and junior Mariah Sliva had seven kills each and Bolte also added three ace serves.
BDS recorded four stuff blocks.
McCool Junction was led by Ashley Schulz with seven kills and Olivia Johnson added five. The only two ace serves for the Mustangs were by Johnson.
