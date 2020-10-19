Cross County survives Exeter-Milligan comeback to advance in CRC

Exeter-Milligan, despite being stuffed at the net 12 times during the semifinal contest, six of those alone by Sandell, continued to play their game and never stopped attacking.

The Timberwolves had 40 kills in the match to 38 for the Cougars and both teams were sufficient in the serve game with 10 aces for the Cougars and nine for Timberwolves.

It was a lot of missed serves and too much of Cross County’s Cortlyn Schaefer in the first two sets as she hammered 11 of her game high 18 kills over the first two sets.

Along with Schaefer senior Erica Stratman added six winners and Talia Nienhueser added five.

The Timberwolves were a little bit more balanced as senior Cammie Harrison had 14 kills and junior Cameran Jansky came through with 12.

In the fifth set the Timberwolves took the early 3-0 lead, but Cross County battled back with a kill from Stratman and two huge mistakes by EM.

After tying the score at 4-4, another missed serve; a Schaefer kill and a Nienhueser ace gave the Cougars a 7-4 lead.