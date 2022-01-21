Cross County stops Giltner hard, 52-12

By News-Times Staff

Cross County tops Giltner 52-12, ready for CRC as No. 1 seed

GILTNER – The Cross County basketball team had a lot of girls see action on Thursday night as they improved to 11-6 with the 52-12 win over the Giltner Hornets in regular season CRC hoops.

Cross County jumped out to the 19-2 lead after the first eight minutes and the rest of the game was all Cougars as they outscored the hosts 33-10 over the final three quarters.

Sophomore Shyanne Anderson led the scoring with 12 points, Lilly Peterson added nine and Bren Lemburg six. The Cougars knocked down six 3-pointers in the win as Anderson accounted for three and Lemburg two.

A total of 12 players saw action for Cross County and 11 scored in the game.

Giltner was led in scoring by Macie Antle with 10 of the Hornets’ 12 points.

As the No. 1 seed the Cougars will get the winner of Saturday’s East Butler-Hampton game at 3 p.m. on Monday at the York City Auditorium. Giltner faces McCool Junction at 2:30 p.m. today.

Cross County (11-6) 19 4 11 18-52

Giltner (2-14) 2 3 3 4-12