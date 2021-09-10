Cross County stampedes Central City in volleyball

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars made quick work of the Central City Bison Thursday night with a 3-0 win in non-conference volleyball action.

Cross County won the match by the scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-13 to improve to 2-2 while Central City stays winless through five games.

The Cougars used a nicely balanced attack across the board at the net. Lilly Peterson and Bren Lemburg each recorded four kills and Jayden Fellows and Chloe Sandell had three more apiece.

Freshman Bricelynn Larson continues her strong play at the net with three stuff blocks and sophomore Shyanne Anderson set up the offense with 13 set assists.

The Cougars recorded six aces with Lemburg the team leader at two.

Larson, Fellows and Anderson led the defense with seven, five and four digs respectively.

Cross County will travel to Heartland next Thursday, before returning home to host their annual invite Saturday, September 18.