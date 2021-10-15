Cross County splits in volleyball tri

MERIDIAN – With two days before the Crossroads Conference Volleyball Tournament in York, Cross County took on the Giltner Hornets and the Meridian Mustangs Thursday night.

Cross County defeated the Hornets 25-13 and 25-15, but fell to the host Mustangs 23-25, 25-23 and 16-25.

The Cougars go into the CRC tournament as the No. 2 seed with a record of 19-9 and will face the winner of East Butler and Giltner at 4 p.m. in the auxiliary gym at York High School.

Cross County 2, Giltner 0

The Cougars finished the match with 22 kills. Junior Bren Lemburg was the team leader with seven and senior Chloe Sandell added five.

Sophomore Shyanna Anderson recorded 13 set assists, she also led the team with two aces and she recorded six digs. Lemburg recorded seven assists.

Both Sandell and freshman Bricelynn Larson had two stuff blocks, while Lilly Peterson and Josi Noble chipped in with five digs.

Meridian 2, Cross County 1

Peterson was in double figures in kills with 12 and Anderson and Sandell added seven and six, respectively. Peterson also had 10 digs and one stuff block.