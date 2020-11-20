Cross County’s Schaefer signs with Midland University

Schaefer has a few goals she wants to accomplish once in Fremont. Along with continuing to get better offensively and defensively as an outside, she wants a starting spot on the varsity team.

“I know I have a good chance,” Schaefer said of earning playing time right away. “That’s definitely one of my main goals. I also just want to be a contributor in any way I can, either on or off the court.”

Schaefer has rewritten the record books at Cross County. There’s been a lot of kills, digs and memories during her time in a Cougar volleyball uniform, but one moment sticks out over all the others.

It came last month, on Oct. 20. Cross County played Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in the Crossroads Conference championship at York High School. The Cougars won 3-2 behind 21 kills and 21 digs from Schaefer.

That was a special moment, the senior said.

“Being overlooked by a lot of people coming in as the sixth seed and then finishing on top has definitely got to be a favorite for most of us here on the volleyball team,” Schaefer said.