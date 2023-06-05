NOTE: This is the first of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. One installment for each of the five boys and five girls finalists will run daily for the next two weeks, with the presentation of the Athlete of the Year awards set to occur later in June.

STROMSBURG — There are players on a team that when the chips are down and the game is on the line, you want them taking that last shot or hammering an attack in a volleyball game.

Cross County junior Lilly Peterson was the Cougars' "old reliable," so-to-speak, as she was one of the team’s leaders and a player who was not afraid to have the ball in her hands at crunch time.

Over the course of the 2022-23 high school sports scene, Peterson excelled in volleyball and basketball and returned to Omaha for the second consecutive season to compete in the Class C discus competition.

The Cross County girls racked up a record of 29-5 in volleyball and 22-4 in basketball and made trips to the state tournament in both sports.

Peterson was one of two Cross County girls to qualify for state in three sports, joining sophomore Lindee Kelley, who was state bound in softball, basketball and track.

Peterson was third on the volleyball team with 234 kills, but she finished eighth in the all-area final stats. Her 71 blocks was second on the team and fifth in the final YNT charts. She registered a season-high 13 kills on three occasions against David City, BDS and Fullerton and was in double numbers seven times.

“Lilly was a six rotation middle," said head coach Emmie Noyd. “She is a dynamic individual for our team.”

Peterson was a Crossroads Conference first-team selection, York News-Times All-Area pick and she was honorable mention in both the Omaha-World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star in Class C-2.

She took her talents from the volleyball court right to the basketball hardwood, where she was the team leader in rebounds per game at 5.8; she also averaged 7.9 points a night.

She was third in the final all-area charts in free throws at 69% (51-74) and she finished with 33 steals and 56 assists.

Her season-high was 26 points against Shelby-Rising City and she scored in double figures nine times. She also knocked down three 3-pointers in three games and she finished the season with 31 treys.

“Lilly is a player that we can use to do just about anything,” said CC head coach Mitch Boshart.

Peterson was a second-team all-CRC selection, YNT All-Area and honorable mention in both the OWH and LJS in Class C-2.

The junior made her second trip to Omaha and the Class C State discus competition in the spring, where she finished 18th out of 24 throwers. Peterson's best toss of 125-9 during the season was the top throw by a female among area throwers.

She will be just one of several strong athletes returning for the Cougars for the 2023-24 high school season in the fall.