Cross County’s Hollinger motivated by recent recruiting attention

With his football season completed, it’s now on to basketball. Hollinger is one of the top multisport athletes in the York News-Times’ coverage area. He averaged 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore and has goals he wants to meet, both with the team and personally.

Hollinger said Cross County’s goal is to make the state tournament. It’s something he and his teammates wanted to do for their former head coach last season, Dan Conway, but came up short. Conway is now a principal at Wilber-Clatonia.

“That’s the one thing we wanted to do, he had never been to the state tournament and we let him down,” Hollinger said. “I just want to get Cross County to the state tournament. It’d be awesome to advance in it, but just to get there would be awesome for the program.”

Hollinger said that practices under the new head coach, Jimmy Blex, have been going great. The offense has been fun to play in and will give him opportunities to showcase what he can do.

“I really want to average over 20 points a game,” Hollinger said when asked about his personal goals. “If I do that, we should win some basketball games. I need to really crash the boards hard, too.

“And just for a fun one, I want to get some dunks this season.”

