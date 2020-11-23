Cross County’s Hollinger motivated by recent recruiting attention

STROMSBURG – The 2020 Nebraska high school football season is when the Cross County football program put itself on the map.
The Cougars had the best year in school history, going undefeated in the regular season and making the Class D-1 state semifinals, an accomplishment they achieved in 2019, too. They had two 2,000-yard rushers – something that’s never happened in Nebraska high school history – and a stout defense that allowed just 17 points per game.
Cory Hollinger was one of the key parts to the success. The rising junior started at defensive end and tight end for head coach Hayden DeLano’s team.
Hollinger was third on the team in tackles with 84 and second in sacks with five. Cross County utilized an old-school single-wing offense, so the Cougars leaned heavily on their offensive line to run the ball. Most of the time on offense Hollinger was blocking, but when he did get a chance to run routes, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound target was a good place to go with the ball. Hollinger caught eight passes for 161 yards, and six were for touchdowns.
Hollinger’s productive and solid play on the football field is easy to spot from the bleachers, but college programs are beginning to notice too. He’s heard from FCS powerhouse North Dakota State University, as well as a Power Five program – Iowa State.
Hollinger said that due to the Covid pandemic, he hasn’t been able to take any visits yet.
The interest has motivated Hollinger to work even harder on his game, and on his frame. He’s gained about six pounds since the season ended with a goal of being in the 235- to 240-pound range by next fall. He’s gotten help on how to achieve that from his strength and conditioning coach, Quinn Peterson, and it includes eating a ton of calories.
“I definitely want to maintain my speed with a bunch of agility drills and stuff,” Hollinger said. “But my meal plan is eating breakfast, lunch and supper, and throughout the day I’m eating five 500-calorie snacks. It’s a lot of sandwiches, peanut butter and jellies, pretty much a lot of high-calorie foods that get me to 500 each snack. A protein shake every morning, too. It’s been working pretty well.”
Hollinger loves football and wants to play it in college. The style of offense he plays in right now seems to have rubbed off on him, too.
“For me, I obviously love catching the ball,” he said. “But blocking someone until you pancake them is so fun. That’s what we do here and I enjoy it. Wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Sure, running routes and collecting pancake blocks is what tight ends want to do. But it’s the defensive side of the ball that’s his favorite. Some defensive ends love getting sacks, Hollinger loves setting edges.
“I love taking on blocks and making sure no one gets outside of me. That’s pretty fun for me,” he said.
With his football season completed, it’s now on to basketball. Hollinger is one of the top multisport athletes in the York News-Times’ coverage area. He averaged 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore and has goals he wants to meet, both with the team and personally.
Hollinger said Cross County’s goal is to make the state tournament. It’s something he and his teammates wanted to do for their former head coach last season, Dan Conway, but came up short. Conway is now a principal at Wilber-Clatonia.
“That’s the one thing we wanted to do, he had never been to the state tournament and we let him down,” Hollinger said. “I just want to get Cross County to the state tournament. It’d be awesome to advance in it, but just to get there would be awesome for the program.”
Hollinger said that practices under the new head coach, Jimmy Blex, have been going great. The offense has been fun to play in and will give him opportunities to showcase what he can do.
“I really want to average over 20 points a game,” Hollinger said when asked about his personal goals. “If I do that, we should win some basketball games. I need to really crash the boards hard, too.
“And just for a fun one, I want to get some dunks this season.”
