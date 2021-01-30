Cross County’s depth and length wear down Meridian in CRC final

SHELBY-The Meridian Mustang girls’ basketball team will be a force to reckon with over the next several years in the Crossroads Conference.
They are young, very young.
On Saturday night the Mustangs gave the CRC defending champion Cross County Cougars all they could handle, but the Cougars length and depth eventually won out as Cross County defeated the Meridian Mustangs 40-27 to improve to 16-3 on the year.
The Mustangs and the Cougars met in last year’s championship game and a barrage of early 3-pointers led the Cougars to a lopsided 71-39 win.
Meridian which lost to the Cougars 49-28 way back in December led the game until the 1:24 mark of the second quarter when freshman Shyanne Anderson scored on a driving lay-up to put the Cougars on top to stay at 16-15. Anderson had a game-high 17 points, while 6-foot 2 Erica Stratman put up 14 points.
Meridian came out the gates hitting on all cylinders as they got a pair of 3-pointers from 5-foot 10 junior Kimberley Schropfer and another from junior Ally Kort as the Mustangs built a 13-4 lead in the first quarter.
The Mustangs were 5 of 9 from the field over the first eight minutes and 3 of 5 on 3-point shots.
In the second quarter the Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart extended the man-to-man defense out beyond the three-point arc and from the point on with the length and depth of the Cougars, Meridian went 6 of 19 from the field and 2 of 10 on 3-point shots.
Boshart was quick to give credit to the Meridian team.
“They have improved tremendously throughout the year. They lost a couple of great players last year and when we played them earlier this year that was just a young team getting some experience. They have come a long ways and they are not afraid to shoot the ball,” said Boshart. “When they were hitting them early I thought I sure hope they don’t do this all night long.”
Boshart said that his team did a good job of not panicking and they did a good job of picking each other up.
“It’s a blessing to coach these girls. They come together, they don’t panic and they help each other through it and no matter how much I yell at them they calm each other down and get themselves through it,” Boshart added.
Cross County led 18-15 at the half and built their lead to 31-21 through the third quarter.
With the ball going inside to Stratman and Anderson getting out on the break, the Cougars started to pull away late in the third quarter.
Meridian was led in scoring by Kort with 11 and Schropfer got all six of her points in the first quarter.
Meridian was 11 of 28 from the field and 5 of 15 on 3-point shots. They missed their only try at the free throw line.
Cross County went 10 of 12 at the line and committed just seven turnovers to the Mustangs 17.
Meridian did hold a slight advantage on the glass with 21 to 17.
Cross County will host Nebraska Lutheran on Tuesday night.
“It’s going to be a long stretch here over the next couple of weeks. To the best of my knowledge this was the first time these girls played three straight days. We are going to recover, take tomorrow to rest and Monday get back to work,” Boshart said. “We always break the season down to three points. There is up to the holiday tournament, the conference tournament and now we are in the post-season run here and we have about five games to polish things up and we will see what happens.”
Meridian (11-6) 13 2 6 6-27
Cross County (15-3) 10 8 13 9-40
MER (27)-Pribyl 2, Kort 11, Ward 4, Schropfer 6, Stewart 4. Totals-11-28 (5-15) 0-1-27
CC (40)-Mentink 7, Stratman 14, Sandell 2, Anderson 17. Totals-14-33 (2-13) 10-12-40