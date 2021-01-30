Cross County’s depth and length wear down Meridian in CRC final

Boshart was quick to give credit to the Meridian team.

“They have improved tremendously throughout the year. They lost a couple of great players last year and when we played them earlier this year that was just a young team getting some experience. They have come a long ways and they are not afraid to shoot the ball,” said Boshart. “When they were hitting them early I thought I sure hope they don’t do this all night long.”

Boshart said that his team did a good job of not panicking and they did a good job of picking each other up.

“It’s a blessing to coach these girls. They come together, they don’t panic and they help each other through it and no matter how much I yell at them they calm each other down and get themselves through it,” Boshart added.

Cross County led 18-15 at the half and built their lead to 31-21 through the third quarter.

With the ball going inside to Stratman and Anderson getting out on the break, the Cougars started to pull away late in the third quarter.

Meridian was led in scoring by Kort with 11 and Schropfer got all six of her points in the first quarter.