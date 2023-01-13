Cross County rolls to 44-25 road win at Twin River

GENOA – The Class C2 No. 10 Cross County Cougars improved to 11-3 on Thursday night with a 44-25 win in girls’ non-conference action.

Cross County took an early 10-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back as they continued their seven-game win streak in Genoa.

The Cougars led 18-11 at the break and 33-23 through three quarters before breaking the game wide open in the fourth quarter with an 11-2 scoring run.

Juniors Shyanne Anderson and Lilly Peterson led the way scoring 12 and 11 points respectively.

The Titans were led by game-high scorer Clara Preister with 15, Delaney Reeg added eight and Hannah Yrkoski finished up with two to account for all of Twin Rivers scoring.

The Cougars were back home on Friday night as they hosted the David City Scouts.

When the CRC Tournament brackets were released on Thursday the Cougars were the No. 2 seed behind BDS. The two teams have played twice this season and each team has come away with one win.

Cross County (11-3) 10 8 15 11-44

Twin River (3-10) 4 8 12 2-25