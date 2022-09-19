Cross County rolls over Twin River 58-14

GENOA – The No. 2 team in Class D1 the Cross County Cougars continued to roll on Friday night as they defeated the Twin River Titans on their home turf in Genoa 58-14.

The Cougars 4-0 are on a collision course with No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh which will take place on Friday, October 7 in Stromsburg.

The Cougars will face 1-3 Cedar Bluffs next Friday and host Madison (1-3) the following Friday night.

The Cougars ground game chewed up 399 yards of real estate in Genoa on Friday night as two backs crossed the 100-yard barrier in the win.

Junior Izaac Dickey led the ground assault with 127 yards on 13 carries and four touchdowns, while Jackson Lindburg had 103 yards on eight carries and scored one time.

Also scoring was Brayden Schmidtberger, Dalton Noble and Tobey Waller. Cross County averaged 10.5 yards per rush attempt.

Twin River (1-3) finished the game with 97 yards rushing and 79 yards through the air for a total offense of 176 yards.

Senior quarterback Korbe Urkoski was 4 of 9 for 72 yards and one touchdown pass to junior Kirk Hebda. The other score for the Titans came from Spencer Ramaekers on a short run.

Cross County was led on defense by Alex Noyd with 18 tackles and Waller with 14 stops. Both Schmidtberger and Dickey recovered a fumble in the win.

Cross County stays on the road again next week as they travel to Cedar Bluffs.