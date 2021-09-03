Cross County rebounds for first volleyball victory

SHELBY – Cross County volleyball dropped a 3-1 decision in its four-set opener at Fullerton last week, but the Cougars rebounded in a big way Thursday night. Cross County went on the road and dominated the Shelby-Rising City Huskies 25-21, 25-9, 25-19 in a three-set sweep as the Cougars picked up their first win.

Chloe Sandell hammered 11 of Cross County’s 33 kills in the match, and the senior added an ace and two blocks. Freshman Bricelynn Larson added seven kills, while junior Jayden Fellows notched six kills, three aces and six digs.

Sophomore Lilly Peterson tallied four kills, three aces, a block and a team-high eight digs, while junior Bren Lemburg added two kills, three aces, seven digs and seven assists.

Sophomore Shyanne Anderson cranked three kills with three aces and added six digs and a team-high 20 assists, while senior Josi Noble added an ace and five digs.

Cross County returns to the court Tuesday night, when they welcome BDS to town for the Cougars’ home opener.