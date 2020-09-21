Cross County posts 4-0 record at weekend invite

Cross County 2, East Butler 0

Cross County opened the invite with a sweep of the East Butler Tigers.

Anderson put up 17 set assists on 39 of 39 setting and Stratman led the team with nine kills on 16 of 17 swings at the net. Schaefer finished with five kills and Anderson also had four ace serves.

The team collected 25 digs with Lemburg being the team leader with eight while Lilly Peterson chipped in with seven. Lemburg recorded three blocks.

High Plains 2, Osceola 0

The Storm was led at the net by Wilshusen with nine kills on 21 of 24 swings while Wruble was 17 of 18 and had six kills.

The offense was set up by Alexis Kalkwarf with six set assists while Ackerson added five. The team scooped up 46 digs as Hailey Lindburg and Wilshusen had 10 each.

Junior Gordona Howell led the team in aces with four while Anderson and Wruble each had two blocks.

High Plains 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0

The Knights didn’t give much of a fight as the Storm defense held Nebraska Lutheran to single-digit scoring in both games.