Cross County posts 4-0 record at weekend invite

STROMSBURG – The round robin schedule led to a matchup between two undefeated teams in the final match of the Cross County Invite on Saturday.
High Plains had defeated Nebraska Lutheran 25-9, 25-9, East Butler 25-12, 25-12 and Osceola 25-20 and 25-21.
Cross County was a winner over Osceola 25-18, 25-13, Nebraska Lutheran 25-8 and 25-9 and also swept East Butler 25-17 and 25-11.
The Cougars improved to 9-2 as they defeated High Plains 2-1 by the scores of 25-12, 24-26 and 25-10.
Nebraska Lutheran saw its record dip to 0-11 as, along with losses to High Plains and Cross County, the Knights were swept by Osceola 25-14 and 25-12 and lost in three sets to East Butler 25-7, 16-25 and 25-21.
Cross County 2, High Plains 1
The Cougars got a 19-kill effort from senior Cortlyn Schaefer, and both senior Erica Stratman and freshman Lilly Peterson added eight apiece as the Cougars improved their season record to 9-2 and 4-0 at their invite.
Cross County had 40 kills in the match and, as a team, was 88 of 103 on their attacks.
High Plains was led by senior Brianna Wilshusen with 10 kills on 20 of 24 swings and Brooke Bannister added five kills as the Storm finished up 3-1 on the day and moved to 9-6 on the year.
Wilshusen led the team in digs with nine, while Kenzie Wruble and Bannister chipped in with eight each.
In setting, Emily Ackerson was 47 of 47 with 13 assists, while Cross County sophomore Bren Lemburg had six blocks and led the team with three ace serves.
Freshman Shyanne Anderson was 71 of 71 setting with 30 assists.
Cross County 2, Osceola 0
Schaefer had 10 kills on 18 of 21 swings while the Cougars as a team finished with 27. Cross County’s Chloe Sandell chipped in with five kills and led the team with three of the Cougars’ five blocks.
As a team the Cougars recorded 31 digs with Schaefer and Talia Nienhueser recording six each.
Anderson was 40 of 40 setting with 18 set assists.
Cross County 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0
Anderson had 12 set assists and Schaefer led the way at the net with 11 kills on 15 of 15 attacks.
The Cougars stroked 13 ace serves with Lemburg and Anderson leading the way with three each. Sandell added two blocks and Lemburg was the team leader on defense with five digs.
No team or individual stats were available for the Knights.
Cross County 2, East Butler 0
Cross County opened the invite with a sweep of the East Butler Tigers.
Anderson put up 17 set assists on 39 of 39 setting and Stratman led the team with nine kills on 16 of 17 swings at the net. Schaefer finished with five kills and Anderson also had four ace serves.
The team collected 25 digs with Lemburg being the team leader with eight while Lilly Peterson chipped in with seven. Lemburg recorded three blocks.
High Plains 2, Osceola 0
The Storm was led at the net by Wilshusen with nine kills on 21 of 24 swings while Wruble was 17 of 18 and had six kills.
The offense was set up by Alexis Kalkwarf with six set assists while Ackerson added five. The team scooped up 46 digs as Hailey Lindburg and Wilshusen had 10 each.
Junior Gordona Howell led the team in aces with four while Anderson and Wruble each had two blocks.
High Plains 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0
The Knights didn’t give much of a fight as the Storm defense held Nebraska Lutheran to single-digit scoring in both games.
High Plains was led in kills by Wilshusen, who finished with 12 kills on 17 of 20 attacks.
The Storm ripped 15 ace serves as Lindburg led the way with seven. Lindurg also led the team in digs with 10, while Wilshusen chipped in with seven.
High Plains 2, East Butler 0
Bannister was 5 of 6 with six kills and Wilshusen 9 of 14 with five kills as the Storm opened the Cross County Invite with the 2-0 win.
High Plains served up 11 aces with Lindburg being the team leader with five and Wruble three.
Wilshusen was charted with 10 of the team’s 37 digs and Ackerson had 10 assists in the match.
High Plains is in St. Edward for triangular action today while Cross County travels to David City and Nebraska Lutheran joins Shelby-Rising City at the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley triangular today.
