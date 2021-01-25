Cross County/Osceola wrestlers finish fourth at Oakland-Craig Invite

OAKLAND – Behind the first-place efforts of Cameron Graham and Kyle Sterup, the Cross County/Osceola wrestling team placed fourth at the 17-team Oakland-Craig Invite on Saturday.

O’Neill won the invite, and in strong fashion as it scored 222 points. No other team cracked 150 points as Winside was runner-up with 145.5 while Norfolk Catholic came in third with 143.

Head coach Matt Carroll’s Cross County/Osceola team racked up 115 points and saw its top two wrestlers have more strong outings.

Graham improved to 31-2 on the season and won the 152-pound division. He went 4-0 on the day and beat North Bend Central’s Ethan Mullally 3-0 in the championship match.

As for Sterup, who won the 195-pound bracket, the Osceola product and Concordia University football commit won all three of his matches via pin. In his title match, Sterup pinned Quad City Northeast’s Kolby Casey in 1 minute, 45 seconds. The 6-foot-4 Sterup is now 31-1 on the season.

Graham and Sterup weren’t the only Cross County/Osceola wrestlers to do well, though. Leighton Nuttelman placed second at 138 pounds while Colton Kirby was fourth at 120. Both Channer Marsden (145) and Terrance Heyes (285) finished fifth in their respective divisions.