Cross County/Osceola Twisters takes sixth at GICC mat invite
GRAND ISLAND – In the final regular season meet of the season, the Cross County/Osceola Twisters had four wrestlers come away with medals at the Crusader Invitational in Grand Island.

Central City’s Bison, No. 4 in Class C (Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland) won the invitational with 163 points and Ord was second with 151 points.

CC/O scored 75 points and took home a top tier finish in the 13 team field.

Twister Cameron Graham finished up the regular season with a 48-0 mark as he defeated Class C No. 2 rated Ben Alberts of GICC, 38-4, at 160 in the finals by a pin at 5:11. Graham, the No. 1 rated grappler at 160, will look to defend his 2021 state championship starting Friday in the district meet at Centennial.

The Twisters also got a third place from 106-pounder Koy Mentink (22-31) as he defeated Dylan Lovejoy with a pin in 3:35 to take home the bronze.

At 152 pounds, Channer Marsden (24-14) won by injury default over North Bend Central’s Jake Hunke at 2:04.

The final medal was a fourth place effort at 132 pounds by Tony DeWitt (14-25).

The Twisters will be in Utica at Centennial High School on Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 for the Class C-3 District wrestling meet.

Team scoring-1.Central City 163, 2.Ord 151, 3.Twin River 102, 4.Lincoln East JV 86, 5.North Bend Central 78, 6.Cross County/Osceola 75, 7.Centura 54, 8.Columbus Scotus 50, 9.Grand Island JV 41, 10.Nebraska Christian 39, 11.GICC 21, 11.Hastings St. Cecilia 32, 13. Northwest JV 0.

