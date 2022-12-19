Cross County/Osceola Twisters go 1-4 at Kearney

KEARNEY – A total of 10 teams were at Kearney Catholic on Saturday for the Kearney Catholic Dual Invitational.

The Cross County/Osceola Twisters were the only local team in action as they finished in ninth place by defeating Arlington 27-24.

The Twisters were defeated by Wilber-Clatonia 72-3; Red Cloud/Blue Hill won 47-18; Kearney Catholic defeated CCO 30-21 and Burwell was a 63-10 winner.

The Twisters’ Devin Nuttelman, a freshman, went 5-0 on Saturday and scored the only three points of the dual with Wilber-Clatonia. Nuttelman, rated at No. 6 in Class C by NE Wrestle at 113, defeated No. 10 rated Grant Eschiti in overtime 2-0.

He also defeated Jace Hajny of Red Cloud/Blue Hill in 1:48; pinned Kearney Catholic’s Kellen Forrest in 1:46; and pinned Trey Hill of Arlington in 5:04. He earned a forfeit against Burwell.

At 106 pounds Wyatt Smith went 3-2; Kalan Lane was 1-4 at 126; Liam White went 1-4 at 138; Tony DeWitt went 1-0 at 145 and Ty Racek was 2-3 at 152.

CCO will be back on the mats Tuesday, January 3 at the High Plains triangular at Clarks along with East Butler.

Order of finish- 1.Wilber Clatonia; 2.St. Paul; 3.Ravenna; 4.Kearney Catholic; 5.Burwell; 6.Adams Central; 7.Red Cloud/Blue Hill; 8.Gibbon; 9.Cross County/Osceola; 10.Arlington