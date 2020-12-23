Cross County/Osceola takes dual championship

OSCEOLA – Five wins and zero losses.

That was how the Cross County/Osceola Twisters wrestling team finished its duals tournament on Tuesday in Osceola.

CCO took the championship in the six-team tournament while Clarkson/Leigh was runner-up. Third place went to Fullerton while fourth was Shelby, fifth Nebraska Christian and sixth Dorchester.

CCO got off to a strong start against Fullerton, picking up a 42-18 win. Kyle Sterup, a Concordia University football commit wrestling in the 220-pound bracket, got the first win on the mat when he pinned Jarrod Land in 1 minute.

In the Twisters’ second dual against Dorchester, head coach Matt Carroll’s team shut the Longhorns out with a 42-0 victory. CCO’s Dalton Noble got a pin over Jacob Hatfield in 2 minutes, 58 seconds. Then Bryce Reed, at 170 pounds, pinned Marcos Gonzalez in 1:19. The Twisters’ got a heavyweight win when Terrance Heyes pinned Victor Alegria in just 27 seconds.

CCO then defeated Shelby 36-21 and got a win on the mat from Cameron Graham, a talented junior who enjoyed a very strong football season at Cross County and is now seeing more success in wrestling at 160 pounds. He pinned Landon Silva in 1:41.