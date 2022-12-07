 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cross County/Osceola splits home triangular

  • 0

STROMSBURG – The Cross County/Osceola Twisters hosted the Red Cloud/Blue Hill and South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 wrestling teams at Stromsburg on Monday night.

The Twisters got past SCNU#5 24-18, but lost a 54-24 decision to Red Cloud/Blue Hill.

CC/O 24 SCNU#5 18

With action starting at 145 pounds, the first six of seven matches scheduled resulted in double forfeits. The only points scored were by the Raiders with a forfeit win at 170 pounds.

The first Twister points were won by heavyweight Hector Esparza who defeated Nathan Elledge by pin in 25 seconds to tie the match at 6-6.

The Twisters scored the next 12 points to take an 18-6 lead all coming on forfeits, but the SCNU#5 Raiders cut the CC/O lead to 18-12 when Connor Rempe defeated Devin Nuttelman by pin in 1:45.

People are also reading…

An open weight class at 126 pushed the Raiders deficit to 24-12 and SCNU#5 ended the night with a win at 138, but ran out of matches to make the full comeback.

Red Cloud/Blue Hill 54 Cross County/Osceola 24

Of the 14 weight classes, 11 were decided by forfeit or double forfeit.

A double forfeit opened the action at 132 and at 138 Gage Rasser of RC/BH defeated Liam White by pin in 1:55.

The next 10 scheduled matches resulted in six wins for Red Cloud and 24 straight points for the Twisters. The only match wrestled was a Nuttelman win over Jace Hainey with a pin at the 59 second mark.

The night ended with a RC/BH win at 126 pounds.

Cross County/Osceola will host the Osceola invite Saturday with action getting underway at 8:30 a.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News