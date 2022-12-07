Cross County/Osceola splits home triangular

STROMSBURG – The Cross County/Osceola Twisters hosted the Red Cloud/Blue Hill and South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 wrestling teams at Stromsburg on Monday night.

The Twisters got past SCNU#5 24-18, but lost a 54-24 decision to Red Cloud/Blue Hill.

CC/O 24 SCNU#5 18

With action starting at 145 pounds, the first six of seven matches scheduled resulted in double forfeits. The only points scored were by the Raiders with a forfeit win at 170 pounds.

The first Twister points were won by heavyweight Hector Esparza who defeated Nathan Elledge by pin in 25 seconds to tie the match at 6-6.

The Twisters scored the next 12 points to take an 18-6 lead all coming on forfeits, but the SCNU#5 Raiders cut the CC/O lead to 18-12 when Connor Rempe defeated Devin Nuttelman by pin in 1:45.

An open weight class at 126 pushed the Raiders deficit to 24-12 and SCNU#5 ended the night with a win at 138, but ran out of matches to make the full comeback.

Red Cloud/Blue Hill 54 Cross County/Osceola 24

Of the 14 weight classes, 11 were decided by forfeit or double forfeit.

A double forfeit opened the action at 132 and at 138 Gage Rasser of RC/BH defeated Liam White by pin in 1:55.

The next 10 scheduled matches resulted in six wins for Red Cloud and 24 straight points for the Twisters. The only match wrestled was a Nuttelman win over Jace Hainey with a pin at the 59 second mark.

The night ended with a RC/BH win at 126 pounds.

Cross County/Osceola will host the Osceola invite Saturday with action getting underway at 8:30 a.m.