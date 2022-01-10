 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cross County/Osceola grapplers earn four medals on Malcolm''s mats
Cross County/Osceola grapplers earn four medals on Malcolm''s mats

MALCOLM – When the dust had settled on the mats at the Malcolm Invite on Saturday, Yutan stood alone in first place with 202 points. Concordia/DC West finished second with 167 points, while Wayne rounded out the top three with 149.5 points.

The Cross County/Osceola Twisters finished eighth in the team standings with 51 points, but they did produce one champion as Cameron Graham emerged victorious in the 160-pound weight class. Graham downed the Class C No. 4 at 160 pounds in the finals when he defeated Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic via an 11-7 decision. The Nebraska wrestling commit remains unbeaten on the season as he extended his record to 26-0.

Channer Mardsen also reached the top three on the podium, as he beat GICC’s Axel Escalante-Lopez by fall at 4:57 to take home third place at 145 pounds. Marsden improved his season record to 16-6.

Tyler Shoup (7-16) finished in fifth place at 120 pounds, while Koy Metink (8-19) took home a sixth-place finish at 106 pounds.

