Cross County/Osceola gets split at Red Cloud Triangular

RED CLOUD – A mid-week road triangular for the Cross County/Osceola Twisters ended with a split Tuesday night.

The Twisters took down South Central Nebraska Unified District 5 54-12, but dropped a 46-30 final to the hometown Red Cloud/Blue Hill Warriors.

Cross County/Osceola 54, SCNEU 12

Of the 66 combined points in the dual, 48 points were scored by open class forfeits.

The Twisters did pick up wins from Class C No. 1 rated Cameron Graham at 170 pounds as he pinned Jacob Hagemeier in 33 seconds and Connor Jones at 220 pounds. Graham pinned Jacob Hagemeier in 33 seconds, while Jones won via pin one minute into his match against Nathan Elledge.

Red Cloud/Blue Hill 46, Cross County/Osceola 30

The lower weight classes (113 to 152) helped the Warriors build a 40-6 lead that the Twisters were never able to overcome.

CC/O scored the first points when 106-pounder Koy Mentink put up six points thanks to an open class forfeit, but the Warriors won the next seven matches.