Cross County/Osceola finishes middle of the pack at Freeman

ADAMS – The Lincoln Christian Crusaders rolled to the Freeman invite title on Friday with 160 points with Holdrege a distant second at 118.

Rounding out the top five was Johnson County Central with 108, fourth went to Louisville with 75 and fifth place was Palmyra with 74.

The Cross County/Osceola Twisters landed in seventh place with 57 points in the 13-team field.

The Twisters had six grapplers competing on Friday and two of them came away with weight class titles. Overall the CC/O Twisters had four wrestlers place.

At 106 pounds, No. 5 Devin Nuttelman (37-2) defeated teammate Wyatt Smith in the finals with a pin at 2:24. Smith (14-22) placed second.

At 113 pounds, Koy Mentink (11-14) picked up the 6-5 decision over Aiden Wedekind of Louisville to win the title.

The only other grappler to win a medal was Liam White (6-24) at 132 pounds as he placed fifth.

The Twisters will be back in action Thursday as they join the rest of the Crossroads Conference field at East Butler High School for the league meet.