Cross County on a nine-match win streak in volleyball

STROMSBURG – Cross County reeled off its ninth straight win Tuesday night, sweeping David City 25-15, 25-22, 28-26. The Cougars are now 10-2 on the year after dropping two of their first three matches against Fullerton and Bruning-Davenport/Shickley.

Chloe Sandell and Lilly Peterson led the Cougars’ offensive attack, hammering nine kills apiece. Jayden Fellows added six, while Bren Lemburg had two and Shyanne Anderson and Bricelynn Larson each had one.

Sandell also made her presence felt at the net, where she blocked two shots. Anderson tallied a team-high 22 digs and also led Cross County with five service aces. Peterson crushed another four aces, while Larson notched two.

Peterson led the Cougars with 11 digs, followed by nine apiece from Fellows and Josi Noble. Lemburg added six digs while Sandell and Larson each added two.

Cross County returns to the court Thursday at Palmer, where the Cougars will look to extend their winning streak to double digits.