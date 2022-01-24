Cross County, Meridian girls advance to CRC tourney semis

YORK – The second day of the Crossroads Conference Girls Basketball Tournament began with top-seeded and defending champ Cross County taking on 9-seed East Butler. Despite some sloppy play – Cross County missed 16 free throws and turned the ball over 21 times – the Cougars still rolled through to the semisfinals with a 43-29 win that wasn’t as close as the final score suggests.

In the third game of the day, No. 2 seed Meridian scored one point in the fourth quarter but still dominated 10-seed Dorchester 45-22 thanks to a woeful Longhorns shooting performance.

Cross County 43, East Butler 29

The Cougars turned the ball over on each of their first three possessions, but the defending champions quickly rebounded. Cross County closed the first quarter on a 12-0 run to take an 18-6 lead after eight minutes. The Cougars pushed the lead to 28-11 at the break and cruised from there.

Despite some sloppy play, Cross County led the Tigers by as much as 21 with 1:23 to play in the game before a late 7-0 East Butler run made the final score a more respectable 43-29.