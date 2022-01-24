Cross County, Meridian girls advance to CRC tourney semis

YORK – The second day of the Crossroads Conference Girls Basketball Tournament began with top-seeded and defending champ Cross County taking on 9-seed East Butler. Despite some sloppy play – Cross County missed 16 free throws and turned the ball over 21 times – the Cougars still rolled through to the semisfinals with a 43-29 win that wasn’t as close as the final score suggests.
In the third game of the day, No. 2 seed Meridian scored one point in the fourth quarter but still dominated 10-seed Dorchester 45-22 thanks to a woeful Longhorns shooting performance.
Cross County 43, East Butler 29
The Cougars turned the ball over on each of their first three possessions, but the defending champions quickly rebounded. Cross County closed the first quarter on a 12-0 run to take an 18-6 lead after eight minutes. The Cougars pushed the lead to 28-11 at the break and cruised from there.
Despite some sloppy play, Cross County led the Tigers by as much as 21 with 1:23 to play in the game before a late 7-0 East Butler run made the final score a more respectable 43-29.
Cross County shot 14 of 37 from the floor and just 2 of 8 from beyond the arc, but the Cougars especially struggled at the foul line. The tournament’s top seed connected on just 13 of 29 free throws for a subpar free-throw percentage of 44.8%.
East Butler, meanwhile, shot 4 of 10 from the charity stripe and finished just 10 of 37 from the floor. However, the Tigers hit on 5 of 13 tries from downtown.
Cross County turned the ball over on each of its first three possessions and finished with 21 giveaways for the game, but the Cougars’ defense balanced out the poor ball security by forcing 26 East Butler turnovers. Cross County also held a 31-19 edge on the glass.
Senior Josi Noble led all scorers with 11 points for the Cougars, while sophomore Lilly Peterson scored nine and senior Chloe Sandell added seven. Junior Jayden Fellows notched five points, senior Haileigh Moutray recorded four and junior Taylor Lindburg notched three for Cross County. Sophomores Kylee Krol and Shyanne Anderson notched two points apiece to round out the Cougars’ scoring effort.
Nicole Buresh led East Butler with eight points, while Kate Rathjen added seven for the Tigers. The Cougars advanced to the semifinals, where they will face the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between McCool Junction and BDS.
Meridian 45, Dorchester 22
The Mustangs swamped the Longhorns early, as the No. 2 seed buried six of its first 10 shots from beyond the arc and led 19-3 after one quarter. Meridian cruised from there, facing little Dorchester resistance in a 45-22 romp despite scoring just one point over the final eight minutes.
Meridian cooled down after its early barrage from beyond the arc, as the Mustangs finished the game 8 of 19 from deep and 16 of 41 from the floor overall. Meridian also turned the ball over 21 times and held a 31-19 edge on the boards.
Dorchester, on the other hand, made one of its first 15 attempts and shot just 6 of 42 (14.2%) from the floor for the game, including a woeful 3 of 26 (11.5%) from 3-point range.
Jaslyn Ward recorded a game-high 12 points for Meridian but did not score in the second half, while Allyson Kort joined her in double figures with 11. Kimberly Schropfer buried a trio of treys in the first quarter and finished with nine points.
Amber Kotas paced Dorchester with seven points, while Atley Zoubek added six.
Meridian will face the winner of Tuesday’s Exeter-Milligan/Osceola quarterfinal in the semis on Thursday evening.