MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs (19-2), rated No. 8 in the Omaha World-Herald D2 rankings, and the Cross County Cougars (18-4) will both be hosting basketball subdistricts when action gets underway next Monday, February 13.
Class B subdistricts will be released Friday, February 17.
The district finals in C1, C2, D1 and D2 will be held Friday, February 24 with the girls Class B district finals on Saturday, February 25.
Boys subdistrict seedings will be released either next Monday or Tuesday in Classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 with Class B on Monday, February 20.
Schedule for area teams
D2-2 at McCool Junction
Monday, February 13
6 p.m. (5) Friend vs. (4) Exeter-Milligan
Tuesday, February 14
5:30 p.m. (1) McCool Junction vs. winner of Friend/EM game
7:15 p.m. (3) Hampton vs. (2) Nebraska Lutheran
Thursday, February 16
6 p.m. Championship
D2-3 at Osceola
Monday, February 13
TBA (5) St. Edward vs. (4) Mead
Tuesday, February 14
TBA (1) Osceola vs. winner of St. Edward/Mead
TBA (3) Palmer vs. (2) High Plains
Thursday, February 16
TBA Championship
C2-7 at Cross County High School
Tuesday, February 14
5:30 p.m. (4) Aquinas vs. (1) Cross County
7 p.m. (3) Shelby-RC vs. (2) Centennial
Thursday, February 16
6:30 p.m. Championship
C2-8 at Superior High School
Tuesday, February 14
6 p.m. (4) Fillmore Central vs. (1) Superior
8 p.m. (3) Sutton vs. (2) Thayer Central
Thursday, February 16
7 p.m. Championship
D1-6 at Bruning-Davenport-Shickley
Tuesday, February 14
5:30 p.m. (4) Heartland vs. (1) BDS
7 p.m. (3) Sandy Creek vs. (2) Deshler
Thursday, February 16
6 p.m. Championship