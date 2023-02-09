MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs (19-2), rated No. 8 in the Omaha World-Herald D2 rankings, and the Cross County Cougars (18-4) will both be hosting basketball subdistricts when action gets underway next Monday, February 13.

Class B subdistricts will be released Friday, February 17.

The district finals in C1, C2, D1 and D2 will be held Friday, February 24 with the girls Class B district finals on Saturday, February 25.

Boys subdistrict seedings will be released either next Monday or Tuesday in Classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 with Class B on Monday, February 20.

Schedule for area teams

D2-2 at McCool Junction

Monday, February 13

6 p.m. (5) Friend vs. (4) Exeter-Milligan

Tuesday, February 14

5:30 p.m. (1) McCool Junction vs. winner of Friend/EM game

7:15 p.m. (3) Hampton vs. (2) Nebraska Lutheran

Thursday, February 16

6 p.m. Championship

D2-3 at Osceola

Monday, February 13

TBA (5) St. Edward vs. (4) Mead

Tuesday, February 14

TBA (1) Osceola vs. winner of St. Edward/Mead

TBA (3) Palmer vs. (2) High Plains

Thursday, February 16

TBA Championship

C2-7 at Cross County High School

Tuesday, February 14

5:30 p.m. (4) Aquinas vs. (1) Cross County

7 p.m. (3) Shelby-RC vs. (2) Centennial

Thursday, February 16

6:30 p.m. Championship

C2-8 at Superior High School

Tuesday, February 14

6 p.m. (4) Fillmore Central vs. (1) Superior

8 p.m. (3) Sutton vs. (2) Thayer Central

Thursday, February 16

7 p.m. Championship

D1-6 at Bruning-Davenport-Shickley

Tuesday, February 14

5:30 p.m. (4) Heartland vs. (1) BDS

7 p.m. (3) Sandy Creek vs. (2) Deshler

Thursday, February 16

6 p.m. Championship