STROMSBURG – The NSAA released its full schedule for subdistrict boys basketball in Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 on Tuesday with two area schools – Cross County and McCool Junction – securing the right to host their subdistrict.

In Class C-2, the Cross County Cougars (18-4, 12th in NSAA points) earned the top seed in the C2-8 subdistrict, which will also include Heartland, Aquinas Catholic and Twin River.

The Mustangs (15-6, 15th in NSAA points) will host the D1-3 subdistrict with High Plains, Shelby-Rising City and BDS.

Schedule for area teams

C1-8 at Central City

Monday, Feb. 20

6 p.m. (4) Centennial vs (5) Milford

Tuesday, Feb. 21

6 p.m. (1) Central City vs Centennial/Milford winner

7:45 pm. (2) Aurora vs (3) Fillmore Central

Thursday, Feb. 23

Championship at 7 p.m.

C2-8 at Cross County

Tuesday, Feb. 21

6 p.m. (1) Cross County vs (4) Twin River

7:30 p.m. (2) Aquinas Catholic vs (3) Heartland

Thursday, Feb. 23

Championship at 7 p.m.

D1-3 at McCool Junction

Tuesday, Feb. 21

5:30 p.m. (1) McCool Junction vs (4) High Plains

7:15 p.m. (2) BDS vs (3) Shelby-Rising City

Thursday, Feb. 23

Championship at 6 p.m.

D2-2 at Friend

Monday, Feb. 20

6 p.m. (4) Harvard vs (5) Meridian

Tuesday, Feb. 21

5:30 p.m. (1) Friend vs Harvard/Meridian winner

7:15 p.m. (2) Deshler vs (3) Exeter-Milligan

Thursday, Feb. 23

Championship game at 6 p.m.

D2-3 at Parkview Christian

Monday, Feb. 20

TBA (4) Nebraska Lutheran vs (5) East Butler

Tuesday, Feb. 21

TBA (1) Parkview Christian vs Nebraska Lutheran/East Butler winner

TBA (2) Osceola vs (3) Humphrey St. Francis

Thursday, Feb. 23

Championship game TBA

D2-6 at Fullerton

Monday, Feb. 20

7 p.m. (4) Hampton vs (5) Palmer

Tuesday, Feb. 21

6 p.m. (1) Fullerton vs Hampton/Palmer winner

7:30 p.m. (2) Giltner vs (3) St. Edward

Thursday, Feb. 23

Championship game at 7 p.m.