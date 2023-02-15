STROMSBURG – The NSAA released its full schedule for subdistrict boys basketball in Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 on Tuesday with two area schools – Cross County and McCool Junction – securing the right to host their subdistrict.
In Class C-2, the Cross County Cougars (18-4, 12th in NSAA points) earned the top seed in the C2-8 subdistrict, which will also include Heartland, Aquinas Catholic and Twin River.
The Mustangs (15-6, 15th in NSAA points) will host the D1-3 subdistrict with High Plains, Shelby-Rising City and BDS.
Schedule for area teams
C1-8 at Central City
Monday, Feb. 20
6 p.m. (4) Centennial vs (5) Milford
Tuesday, Feb. 21
6 p.m. (1) Central City vs Centennial/Milford winner
7:45 pm. (2) Aurora vs (3) Fillmore Central
Thursday, Feb. 23
Championship at 7 p.m.
C2-8 at Cross County
Tuesday, Feb. 21
6 p.m. (1) Cross County vs (4) Twin River
7:30 p.m. (2) Aquinas Catholic vs (3) Heartland
Thursday, Feb. 23
Championship at 7 p.m.
D1-3 at McCool Junction
Tuesday, Feb. 21
5:30 p.m. (1) McCool Junction vs (4) High Plains
7:15 p.m. (2) BDS vs (3) Shelby-Rising City
Thursday, Feb. 23
Championship at 6 p.m.
D2-2 at Friend
Monday, Feb. 20
6 p.m. (4) Harvard vs (5) Meridian
Tuesday, Feb. 21
5:30 p.m. (1) Friend vs Harvard/Meridian winner
7:15 p.m. (2) Deshler vs (3) Exeter-Milligan
Thursday, Feb. 23
Championship game at 6 p.m.
D2-3 at Parkview Christian
Monday, Feb. 20
TBA (4) Nebraska Lutheran vs (5) East Butler
Tuesday, Feb. 21
TBA (1) Parkview Christian vs Nebraska Lutheran/East Butler winner
TBA (2) Osceola vs (3) Humphrey St. Francis
Thursday, Feb. 23
Championship game TBA
D2-6 at Fullerton
Monday, Feb. 20
7 p.m. (4) Hampton vs (5) Palmer
Tuesday, Feb. 21
6 p.m. (1) Fullerton vs Hampton/Palmer winner
7:30 p.m. (2) Giltner vs (3) St. Edward
Thursday, Feb. 23
Championship game at 7 p.m.