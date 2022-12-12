Cross County makes quick work of Meridian

STROMSBURG – For the first two minutes of Friday night’s Crossroad Conference boys basketball game between Meridian and Cross County, the Meridian Mustangs were in the game trailing just 9-4.

That all went away in a flash as the Cougars ended the first quarter on a 21-0 run, took a 30-4 lead at the end of the first eight minutes and went on to post the 88-29 win over the Mustangs to improve to 4-0.

Cross County used 14 players in the win and four of them scored in double figures.

Leading the way was junior Tanner Hollinger with 15 points, senior Hayden Allen added 12, junior Lucas Jacobsen tossed in 11 and senior Levi Miller finished up with 10.

Cross County led 52-15 at the end of the first half and outscored the Mustangs 36-14 over the final 16 minutes.

Meridian was led by Mario Escobar with 12, Kolton Kumpf put up eight and Dylan Peterson added six.

Cross County (4-0) will travel to Davenport on Friday night to take on the BDS Eagles who were also undefeated after Friday night’s games at 3-0.

Meridian (0-3) 4 11 6 9-29

Cross County (4-0) 30 22 20 16-88