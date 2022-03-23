Cross County lands three boys for All-CRC hoops

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars reached the district finals and finished the season with a 23-4 record. They also took down Osceola in overtime to win the Crossroads Conference tournament title.
As a result of the team’s success this winter, three Cross County players earned recognition on the CRC’s all-conference first and second team.
Senior Cory Hollinger flirted with averaging a double-double this season as he led the Cougars in scoring (17.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.7) en route to a first-team all-conference selection. Hollinger also notched 1.7 assists and one steal a night, and the senior shot 60.8% from the floor, 42.3% from 3-point range and 65.8% at the foul line.
The Cougars’ Carter Seim and Haiden Hild earned a spot on the all-CRC second team for their play this season. Seim averaged 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals a night while shooting 58.9% from the floor and 43.2% from the free-throw line.
Hild netted eight points a game and filled in as one of Cross County’s threats from beyond the arc, where he connected at a 32.7% clip. The senior also shot 34.1% from the floor and notched 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals a contest.
In addition to the Cross County trio, Trey Richert also earned an all-CRC nod after guiding Nebraska Lutheran to a 16-9 record. The junior sharpshooter scorched the nets for the Knights all season long, averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown. Richert posted 4.7 boards, 3.2 steals and 2.4 assists a night and connected at a 74.3% rate from the charity stripe.
Twelve area athletes earned all-CRC honorable mention - Cross County’s Shayden Lundstrom, Tanner Hollinger, Alex Noyd and Damon Mickey; Exeter-Milligan’s Peyton Pribyl and Kole Svec; Hampton’s Drake Schafer and Brayden Dose; High Plains’ Lane Urkoski; McCool Junction’s Isaac Stark and Mapieu Kuochinin; Nebraska Lutheran’s Trevor Hueske.
Check out the full all-CRC teams below.
All-CRC Boys
First Team
Cory Hollinger Cross County
Isaiah Zelasney Osceola
Kale Gustafson Osceola
Trey Richert Nebraska Lutheran
Eli Noel BDS
Second Team
Gavin Dutton-Mofford Shelby-Rising City
Alex Pierce East Butler
Carter Seim Cross County
Haiden Hild Cross County
Wyatt Urban Osceola
Honorable Mention
Tyler Grote BDS
Lane Urkoski High Plains
Isaac Stark McCool Junction
Shayden Lundstrom Cross County
Jacob Dennis Meridian
Tanner Hollinger Cross County
Mapieu Kuochinin McCool Junction
Drake Schafer Hampton
Carter Girard Osceola
Jacob Smith Giltner
Brayden Dose Hampton
Jaron Norder BDS
Peyton Pribyl Exeter-Milligan
Alex Noyd Cross County
Kole Svec Exeter-Milligan
Blake Hansen Dorchester
Trevor Hueske Nebraska Lutheran
Brayden Rut Meridian
Pierce Branting Osceola
Damon Mickey Cross County