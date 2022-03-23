Cross County lands three boys for All-CRC hoops

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars reached the district finals and finished the season with a 23-4 record. They also took down Osceola in overtime to win the Crossroads Conference tournament title.

As a result of the team’s success this winter, three Cross County players earned recognition on the CRC’s all-conference first and second team.

Senior Cory Hollinger flirted with averaging a double-double this season as he led the Cougars in scoring (17.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.7) en route to a first-team all-conference selection. Hollinger also notched 1.7 assists and one steal a night, and the senior shot 60.8% from the floor, 42.3% from 3-point range and 65.8% at the foul line.

The Cougars’ Carter Seim and Haiden Hild earned a spot on the all-CRC second team for their play this season. Seim averaged 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals a night while shooting 58.9% from the floor and 43.2% from the free-throw line.

Hild netted eight points a game and filled in as one of Cross County’s threats from beyond the arc, where he connected at a 32.7% clip. The senior also shot 34.1% from the floor and notched 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals a contest.

In addition to the Cross County trio, Trey Richert also earned an all-CRC nod after guiding Nebraska Lutheran to a 16-9 record. The junior sharpshooter scorched the nets for the Knights all season long, averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown. Richert posted 4.7 boards, 3.2 steals and 2.4 assists a night and connected at a 74.3% rate from the charity stripe.

Twelve area athletes earned all-CRC honorable mention - Cross County’s Shayden Lundstrom, Tanner Hollinger, Alex Noyd and Damon Mickey; Exeter-Milligan’s Peyton Pribyl and Kole Svec; Hampton’s Drake Schafer and Brayden Dose; High Plains’ Lane Urkoski; McCool Junction’s Isaac Stark and Mapieu Kuochinin; Nebraska Lutheran’s Trevor Hueske.

Check out the full all-CRC teams below.

All-CRC Boys

First Team

Cory Hollinger Cross County

Isaiah Zelasney Osceola

Kale Gustafson Osceola

Trey Richert Nebraska Lutheran

Eli Noel BDS

Second Team

Gavin Dutton-Mofford Shelby-Rising City

Alex Pierce East Butler

Carter Seim Cross County

Haiden Hild Cross County

Wyatt Urban Osceola

Honorable Mention

Tyler Grote BDS

Lane Urkoski High Plains

Isaac Stark McCool Junction

Shayden Lundstrom Cross County

Jacob Dennis Meridian

Tanner Hollinger Cross County

Mapieu Kuochinin McCool Junction

Drake Schafer Hampton

Carter Girard Osceola

Jacob Smith Giltner

Brayden Dose Hampton

Jaron Norder BDS

Peyton Pribyl Exeter-Milligan

Alex Noyd Cross County

Kole Svec Exeter-Milligan

Blake Hansen Dorchester

Trevor Hueske Nebraska Lutheran

Brayden Rut Meridian

Pierce Branting Osceola

Damon Mickey Cross County