Cross County hosts five schools for volleyball

STROMSBURG – As the summer begins to wind down and the new school year approaches, volleyball camps remain in full swing. Cross County welcomed five other schools to town for its annual volleyball camp on Wednesday, including Centennial.

The Cougars must replace five seniors from last year’s team that went 22-10 and lost to Centennial in the subdistrict finals. Such a transition will require patience, particularly early in the season.

“We’re trying to fill some spots,” head coach Autumn Capler said. “It’s just going to take some time to transition, but it’s going good. We just need time to work some things out.”

Notably, Cross County must fill the void from the departure of Cortlyn Schaefer, who finished her career with 1,264 kills and 1,023 digs and is off to Fremont to suit up for the Midland Warriors in the fall. Erica Stratman, who finished last season second on the team with 253 digs and second in the York News-Times area with 85 blocks, is also gone.

However, the Cougars do return some key pieces. Chloe Sandell is back for her senior season after finishing third in the area and second on the team with 83 blocks in 2020. Shyanne Anderson, who led the team and finished third in the area with 636 set assists as a freshman a year ago, also returns – as does fellow sophomore Lilly Peterson.