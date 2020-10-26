Cross County holds off Aquinas in dramatic fashion

UTICA — Those that made their way to Centennial High School in Utica on Monday night for C2-7 subdistrict semifinal action were treated to a hectic, thrilling, need-to-catch-your-breath match between the Cross County Cougars and the Aquinas Catholic Monarchs out of David City.
When it was all said and done, the Cougars — led by senior Midland volleyball commit Cortlyn Schaefer, who unofficially scorched 30 kills in the win — were the ones celebrating with a 3-1 win (19-25, 26-24, 25-16, 33-31). That means Cross County advances to the subdistrict championship on Tuesday at 6:30 pm., where it’ll meet Centennial, the very team it knocked out in subdistrict action last year in Wahoo.
Cross County lost to Aquinas 2-0 at the Clarkson/Leigh tournament on Oct. 3. It was a different story the second time around as the two teams traded punches all night long.
After dropping the first set, Cross County stormed back in the second thanks to six kills from Schaefer, four from Erica Stratman and two each from Talia Nienhueser and Chloe Sandell.
After Aquinas used an ace serve from Natalie Kovar to tie the match at 24-all, the Cougars sealed their win with a kill from both Schaefer and freshman Lilly Peterson to put the match at 1-all.
The easiest of the sets for the Cougars was their third to take a 2-1 edge, as Schaefer pounded seven kills while Stratman was right behind her with four and Sandell two. Cross County trailed 3-0 to start, but wound up holding leads of 10-4, 15-6 and 19-13 before ending the set on a 6-3 run that included a block from Stratman, four kills from Schaefer and one kill from Peterson, the winning point.
The fourth and deciding set was a wild, back-and-forth affair — one which the Cougars actually trailed 9-1 in before rallying.
Four straight kills from Schaefer and an ace from Stratman cut Cross County’s deficit to 9-6 and forced the Monarchs to call a timeout. The stoppage in play didn’t cool off the Cougars, who went on to tie the set at 9, and then take an 11-9 lead off back-to-back aces from Stratman.
Things seemed to be going well for the Cougars later in the set, after Schaefer had connected on an ace to give her team a 23-19 lead. But Aquinas didn’t quit.
The Monarchs knotted the set at 23-all, and the two teams kept tying at 24-, 25-, 26-, 27-, 28-, 29-, 30- and 31-all, before finally a couple of violations did Aquinas in, sealing the win for Cross County.
The Cougars improved to 22-9 on the season.
Aquinas Catholic (10-21) 25 24 16 31 — 1
Cross County (22-9) 19 25 26 33 — 3
