Cross County holds off Aquinas in dramatic fashion

UTICA — Those that made their way to Centennial High School in Utica on Monday night for C2-7 subdistrict semifinal action were treated to a hectic, thrilling, need-to-catch-your-breath match between the Cross County Cougars and the Aquinas Catholic Monarchs out of David City.

When it was all said and done, the Cougars — led by senior Midland volleyball commit Cortlyn Schaefer, who unofficially scorched 30 kills in the win — were the ones celebrating with a 3-1 win (19-25, 26-24, 25-16, 33-31). That means Cross County advances to the subdistrict championship on Tuesday at 6:30 pm., where it’ll meet Centennial, the very team it knocked out in subdistrict action last year in Wahoo.

Cross County lost to Aquinas 2-0 at the Clarkson/Leigh tournament on Oct. 3. It was a different story the second time around as the two teams traded punches all night long.

After dropping the first set, Cross County stormed back in the second thanks to six kills from Schaefer, four from Erica Stratman and two each from Talia Nienhueser and Chloe Sandell.

After Aquinas used an ace serve from Natalie Kovar to tie the match at 24-all, the Cougars sealed their win with a kill from both Schaefer and freshman Lilly Peterson to put the match at 1-all.