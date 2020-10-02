Cross County, Heartland Volleyball at St. Cecilia Invite

HASTINGS – The Cross County Cougars volleyball team split its final two matches at the Hastings Invite on Thursday, beating Wood River 2-1 and losing to Superior 2-1.
Cross County, which went 2-2 at the invite, is now 12-5 on the season and will travel to Clarkson for a tournament on Saturday.
Cross County 2, Wood River 1
The Cougars got the win with scores of 25-19, 23-25 and 25-20.
Both Erica Stratman and Cortlyn Schaefer recorded double-digit kills with Stratman picking up 14 and Schaefer 12. Schaefer – as well as Shayanne Anderson – also got under 10 digs. Anderson dished out 25 assists.
Cross County’s block enjoyed a solid outing in the match. Stratman led the team with five blocks while Anderson had four and Chloe Sandell three.
Superior 2, Cross County 1
Cross County responded well after Superior had taken the first set 25-15 by winning the second 25-18. But the Wildcats, led by Shayla Meyer’s 23 kills, just edged the Cougars 28-26 in the third to earn the win.
Schaefer led Cross County with 10 kills while Stratman added eight to go along with five aces. Anderson added 17 assists and tied with Bren Lemburg for the team lead in digs with eight.
Heartland struggles with two losses
Another local team, the Heartland Huskies, dropped to 4-13 on the season after going 0-4 in Hastings. The Huskies lost to both St. Cecilia and Wood River 2-0 on Thursday.
St. Cecilia 2, Heartland 0
The host Hawkettes won the match via scores of 25-14 and 25-14. Heartland’s attack was led by Cassidy Siebert, who had five kills, while Gabby Siebert and Cynthia Cerveny both added three. Gabby Siebert had a team-high six assists while Ashley Brown led the defense with seven digs.
Wood River 2, Heartland 0
The Huskies couldn’t get anything going against the Eagles and lost 25-16, 25-9.
Heartland’s attack netted just six kills as Cassidy Siebert and Kaelyn Buller had two while Gabby Siebert and Cora Johnson both added one.
Brown had the most digs again with 11.
