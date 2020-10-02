Cross County, Heartland Volleyball at St. Cecilia Invite

HASTINGS – The Cross County Cougars volleyball team split its final two matches at the Hastings Invite on Thursday, beating Wood River 2-1 and losing to Superior 2-1.

Cross County, which went 2-2 at the invite, is now 12-5 on the season and will travel to Clarkson for a tournament on Saturday.

Cross County 2, Wood River 1

The Cougars got the win with scores of 25-19, 23-25 and 25-20.

Both Erica Stratman and Cortlyn Schaefer recorded double-digit kills with Stratman picking up 14 and Schaefer 12. Schaefer – as well as Shayanne Anderson – also got under 10 digs. Anderson dished out 25 assists.

Cross County’s block enjoyed a solid outing in the match. Stratman led the team with five blocks while Anderson had four and Chloe Sandell three.

Superior 2, Cross County 1

Cross County responded well after Superior had taken the first set 25-15 by winning the second 25-18. But the Wildcats, led by Shayla Meyer’s 23 kills, just edged the Cougars 28-26 in the third to earn the win.