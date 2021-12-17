Cross County girls win key CRC game from BDS

STROMSBURG – Without 6-3 junior post JessaLynn Hudson in the lineup Friday night the Cross County Cougars were able to take advantage of a much shorter Bruning-Davenport-Shickley girls basketball team.

The Cougars worked inside and out as they opened a nice lead early and the BDS Eagles could not generate enough offense to get back in the game. Cross County claimed the 45-28 win.

BDS junior guard Ashley Schlegel tried to keep the Eagles close as she scored 13 points, but the Cougar defense made things difficult on the Eagle offense forcing them to take a lot of off-balanced shots. BDS finished up the game 12 of 36 from the field and just 2 of 12 on 3-point shots.

Cross County opened a 14-3 lead in the first quarter when Lilly Peterson drilled a 3-pointer with 2:29 to play in the stanza.

BDS fought back to 15-7 at the quarter break and would get as close as six points at 20-14 and 22-16.

The Cougars got a huge 3-pointer from sophomore Shyanne Anderson as the buzzer sounded to end the half and Cross County led 25-16. Anderson finished with 11 points and 5-11 senior Chloe Sandell was the team leader with 12.