Cross County girls trip over Christian in subdistrict final

STROMSBURG – During Cross County’s subdistrict semifinal tilt against Aquinas Catholic, the Cougars lost sophomore Shyanne Anderson to an injury. Anderson – who averaged nine points a game during the regular season – did not suit up for Thursday night’s subdistrict final against Nebraska Christian, and Cross County dearly missed her presence on the court.

The Cougars simply did not have enough left in the tank offensively to keep pace with a solid Eagles team, as Nebraska Christian secured a spot in the district final with a 35-23 win Thursday night.

Defensively, Cross County played well as it held the Eagles to just 13 points in the first half and 35 for the game, but the Cougars could not find a way to make up for the loss of their second-leading scorer offensively.

Cross County mustered just three points over the first eight minutes and scored only seven in the first half. The Cougars heated up a bit in the second half with 16 points, but it wasn’t enough to shake off the slow start.

The Cougars made just two shots from the floor in the first half and finished with seven made baskets for the game, including a pair of treys.

Senior Josi Noble scored eight points to pace Cross County offensively and knocked down three of the team’s seven field goals, but nobody else notched more than three points.

Lilly Peterson entered as the Cougars’ leading scorer, but Nebraska Christian held the sophomore scoreless for three quarters before she drilled a 3-pointer in the fourth period.

Peterson and Taylor Lindburg connected on Cross County’s only baskets from downtown, while Lindee Kelley also added three points. Haileigh Moutray, Chloe Sandell and Jayden Fellows tallied two points apiece to round out the Cougars’ scoring effort.

Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.

The loss proved costly for Cross County, as despite ranking ninth in Class D-1 in wild card points, the Cougars did not earn one of four wild card spots in the district final after Plainview upset Niobrara/Verdigre in the D1-8 subdistrict final Thursday night.

Cross County ends its season with an 18-7 record.