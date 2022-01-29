Cross County girls three-peat as CRC tourney champs

YORK – The Cross County Cougars were on the verge of a repeat of their 2020 Crossroads Conference Tournament Championship blowout of Meridian in that year’s title game 71-39.
Friday at the York City Auditorium the Cougars locked down the Exeter-Milligan offense holding them to just 2 of 21 from the field at the half while building an 18-6 lead.
That lead could have been much bigger, but the Cougars were guilty of six first quarter turnovers allowing the Exeter-Milligan girls a little bit of hope.
The Timberwolves got as close as five points in the fourth quarter, but that would be it as Cross County completed the three-peat with a 42-28 win.
Despite the Cougars’ dominance the entire game, Exeter-Milligan put a scare into the Cougars with 6:24 to play. The Timberwolves were trailing 28-20 when Savana Krupicka nailed a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 28-23.
Cross County took a time out to discuss things and possibly draw up a play, but Cougars head coach Mitch Boshart said they didn’t run many set plays; he let the girls do what they do.
Coming out of time out Cougar sophomore Shyanne Anderson nailed a corner trey and less than 45 seconds later it was fellow sophomore Lily Peterson with another corner 3-pointer that bumped the lead to 34-23.
After Exeter-Milligan went down and scored, Anderson put the final nail in the coffin with her second trey of the quarter and the lead went to 37-25.
“The girls made plays and I told them before the game there are no Xs and Os I am going to draw up for them, they are all great basketball players. The girls really hustled, they made the plays and they earned it,” said Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart. “We got starters who play a lot of minutes and we have girls who come in and play quality minutes for us and fill the gaps when we need them.”
Boshart also had a lot of praise for the way the Timberwolves battled and he gave a lot credit to the Timberwolves head coach Jackson Krejci.
“There are so many great coaches in this conference and Jackson Krejci is right up there at the top of all of them. He takes whatever girls he can get and gets them to play hard and never give up,” Boshart said. “Every year they are at the top and you see at these small schools kids graduate and you have down years, but since I have been at Cross County they have never had a down year, They are always competitive and that is why I like to play them.”
Cross County finished the game 13 of 32 and that included 6 of 10 on 3-point shots. Peterson led Cougar scoring with 13 and Anderson finished with 12. Cross County was 10 of 12 at the line.
Exeter-Milligan, after the slow start 2 of 21, ended the night 9 of 37 and 6 of 19 on 3-pointers. They went 4 of 8 at the line. They were led in scoring by Cameran Jansky with eight and Savana Krupicka with seven.
Cross County held a slight 25-22 advantage on the glass and the Cougars had 12 turnovers (six in the first quarter) to 10 for the Timberwolves.
Exeter-Milligan (13-7) 3 3 12 10-28
Cross County (13-6) 7 11 10 14-42
EM (28)-Krupicka 7, Jansky 8, Kanode 3, Turrubiates 5, Olsen 5. Totals-9-37 (6-19) 4-8-28.
CC (42)-Lemburg 3, Peterson 13, Noble 6, Anderson 12, Sandell 8. Totals-13-32 (6-10) 10-12-42