Cross County girls three-peat as CRC tourney champs

After Exeter-Milligan went down and scored, Anderson put the final nail in the coffin with her second trey of the quarter and the lead went to 37-25.

“The girls made plays and I told them before the game there are no Xs and Os I am going to draw up for them, they are all great basketball players. The girls really hustled, they made the plays and they earned it,” said Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart. “We got starters who play a lot of minutes and we have girls who come in and play quality minutes for us and fill the gaps when we need them.”

Boshart also had a lot of praise for the way the Timberwolves battled and he gave a lot credit to the Timberwolves head coach Jackson Krejci.

“There are so many great coaches in this conference and Jackson Krejci is right up there at the top of all of them. He takes whatever girls he can get and gets them to play hard and never give up,” Boshart said. “Every year they are at the top and you see at these small schools kids graduate and you have down years, but since I have been at Cross County they have never had a down year, They are always competitive and that is why I like to play them.”