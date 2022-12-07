Cross County girls struggle offensively at Centura

CENTURA – A slow second quarter did in the Cross County girls basketball team Tuesday night as they gave up a 17-3 run over eight minutes and lost a 43-26 final in non-conference play.

The Cougars kept it close early as they trailed by just a 12-9 count at the end of the first quarter, but the Centurions used balance with four girls scoring three or more points as the hosts built a 29-12 lead through the first 16 minutes.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around the Centurions were in control with a 41-20 lead.

Cross County outscored the hosts 6-2 in the final period but it was far too little to get back in the game.

Centura (3-0) was led in scoring by 6-0 senior Sydney Davis who netted 18 points, including 10 in the third quarter. With seven points was senior Paige Crawford, while adding six points each were Kailey Coghlan and Taya Christensen.

Cougar scoring was led by freshman Ema Dickey with seven, Shyanne Anderson added six and Lindee Kelley four.

The Cougars (1-2) return home Friday night to host the D1 No. 10 Meridian Mustangs in Crossroads Conference action.

Cross County (1-2) 9 3 8 6-26

Centura (3-0) 12 17 12 2-43