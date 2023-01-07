Cross County girls shake slow start in 59-36 win at Heartland

HENDERSON – During Saturday’s home opener, Heartland took an 11-9 lead over Cross County after one quarter thanks to a slow Cougar start offensively. However, the visitors flipped momentum with a 15-2 run in the second stanza to carry a 24-13 lead into the locker room.

After connecting on just 2 of 13 3-pointers in the first half, Cross County finally heated up offensively coming out of the intermission. The Cougars outscored the hosts 35-23 in the second half and 50-25 over the final three quarters as they pulled away down the stretch for a 59-36 win.

“The first quarter was slow and we settled for too many outside shots,” Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart said. “That’s what we talked about at the quarter break was we needed to shore up our defense for one and the other thing was we needed to pound the ball inside a little bit more, whether that was our guards driving or getting some high or low-post touches and then getting some kick-out shots.”

Heartland didn’t play poorly, shooting 37.8% (14 of 37) from the floor for the game, but the Huskies made just 2 of 10 attempts from beyond the arc. That performance just wasn’t enough to keep pace with a potent Cross County offense, especially once the Cougars got rolling in the second half.

“I thought our girls came out playing very well defensively, and we took some good shots,” Huskies head coach Erik Wetjen said. “Going into the second half we felt that we left a few baskets out there that we should have had, and Cross County is a good shooting team and a couple players got hot. I thought our girls played well, but Cross County’s got a lot of really good shooters.”

Cross County buried 17 of 31 (54.8%) of their shots in the second half and canned 5 of 8 treys after the frigid start beyond the arc. For the game, the Cougars shot 24 of 52 (46%) from the floor overall and buried a third of their 21 attempts from downtown. They were also 4 of 6 at the foul line.

“We tried to run an offense that would overload them a little bit more at the start of the third quarter and we didn’t necessarily get what we were wanting to out of that, so we went to our base offense,” Boshart said. “The girls found the right things and got more comfortable when what they were looking for, and when you’re in a comfort zone the shots tend to fall easier than when you’re tensed up and not getting the shots you want.”

Shyanne Anderson kept the visitors in the game early by scoring all nine Cross County points in the opening stanza, but freshmen Ema Dickey and Adrienne Waller took over the offensive load in the second period with eight and five points in the frame, respectively.

After being shut out in the second quarter, Anderson netted 13 points in the second half and led all scorers with 22 for the game. It continued a torrid stretch for the junior, who has cracked double figures in five straight games and seven of her last nine outings.

“I’ve got to keep finding holes and finding ways to score at all times, no matter what,” she said of her mindset on the offensive end of the floor.

Behind Anderson, Dickey added 10 points, Eden Peterson notched eight and Waller tallied seven. Lilly Peterson finished with six points, Chesney Sundberg notched three, Sydney Hengelfelt recorded two and Addie Linn capped the scoring with one.

After Anderson, each of the Cougars’ three next top scorers were all freshmen. It’s a testament to how far the group has come in a short amount of time to fill key roles for a team that’s rattled off six consecutive wins following a 4-3 start.

“Since Christmas break Ema has been playing at a different level. She sees the floor well and was our best communicator out there today,” Boshart said. “She was getting at girls for not talking enough. She does a good job of being a smooth player, trying to get herself to the hoop, but then she knows when she’s open on the outside she’s got the green light from there too. Edie’s another one who’s starting to come along and today had a couple nice shots. They’re young girls, they’re still learning and we’re excited to see what they have ahead of them but we’re also excited about the progress they’ve made so far.”

Another key advantage for the Cougars came on the glass, where they unofficially out-rebounded Heartland 29-14. That’s by design, according to Boshart; the head coach said the squad works on that aspect of the game daily in practice to the point that “they probably get tired of doing rebounding drills.”

Felicity Johnson scored 11 points to pace Heartland offensively, while Allie Boehr added eight and Riley Goertzen finished with six. Jamisen Klein tallied three points and Lilly Carr, Emersyn Oswald, Isabel Johnson and Maddie Maltsberger all collected two points to round out the scoring.

The Huskies’ 36 points were their third-most all season, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Cross County’s blistering second half.

“I think for myself, I probably need to sub more and call a timeout or two a little bit earlier and give our girls a chance to succeed (defensively),” Wetjen said. “That’s probably more a coaching error than anything, but I think the biggest takeaway from this is probably we need more rotation in the game. We’re getting better every game, and I thought our girls shot well tonight.”

Heartland 40, Fullerton 39 (OT)

A day before the home loss to Cross County, the Huskies picked up their second win of the season at Fullerton. Heartland trailed 21-11 at the break but used a 11-6 run in the third quarter and 15-10 advantage in the fourth to force overtime, where the Huskies eventually eked out a 40-39 victory.

Johnson poured in 13 points on 5 of 11 shooting, while Boehr added nine and Goertzen tallied eight. Oswald and Carr capped the scoring with five points each.

Johnson, who also tallied seven rebounds and five steals in Friday’s win, has combined for 24 points in the past 48 hours after a slow start to the season. The recent surge carries extra meaning for the senior, who has been hampered by injuries at times during her career.

“It means a lot. It’s been tough so far just being here, worrying about the knee because I’m only eight months in from my last surgery,” she said Saturday night. “It definitely meant a lot to have a good game and support the team as much as I can before I won’t be able to anymore.”