Cross County girls get win number 16 against Nebraska Lutheran

STROMSBURG – Cross County opened a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and by halftime they were enjoying a double-digit lead of 25-15.

The visiting Nebraska Lutheran Knights could not slow down the Cougars offense as they went on to the 55-27 win in Crossroads Conference regular season action.

The Cougars, in and out of the C2 rankings all year, stretched the lead to 39-22 through three quarters and went six of eight at the free throw line to secure the win in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars were led in scoring by freshman Ema Dickey and junior Lilly Peterson each with 12 points, while junior Shyanne Anderson added 10. The Cougars knocked down five 3-pointers in the win and finished 10 of 18 at the line.

Lutheran scoring was led by Rebecca Hueske with 1o and senior Lily Otte added nine. The Knights were 2 of 6 at the free throw line. The loss dropped the Lutheran girls to 8-8 on the year.

Cross County will host High Plains on Saturday, while the Knights host Dorchester tonight and McCool Junction in their home finale on Friday.

Cross County (16-4) 13 12 14 16-55

Nebraska Lutheran (8-8) 9 6 7 5-27