Cross County girls get past Aquinas in subdistrict semifinal

UTICA — Led by strong defense from veteran players like seniors Erica Stratman and Cortlyn Schaefer, as well as a game-high 16 points from freshman Shyanne Anderson, the Cross County Cougars girls basketball team advanced to the C2-7 subdistrict final with a 44-21 win over the Aquinas Catholic Monarchs on Tuesday night in Utica.

Cross County’s plan coming into the game was to try to limit Aquinas’ most dangerous threat, 5-foot-11 senior Madisen Jelinek, and hope others didn’t have too much success.

Cross County juniors Chloe Sandell, Haileigh Moutray and Stratman mostly got the job of defending Aquinas’ top player. Jelinek wound up scoring 12 points — four of which came at the free-throw line — but the rest of her team combined for just nine.

Mission accomplished, according to Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart.

“She (Jelinek) was their go-to player and the goal was to try to stop her, and Chloe does a good job of using her length and athleticism, and it can cause problems — especially for the forward-type players,” Boshart said. “Jelinek does a good job of playing inside and outside, and Chloe was able to defend both — that was big for us. Haileigh came in and had some possessions against her, too, and she’s a physical player and did a good job.”