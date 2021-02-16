Cross County girls get past Aquinas in subdistrict semifinal

UTICA — Led by strong defense from veteran players like seniors Erica Stratman and Cortlyn Schaefer, as well as a game-high 16 points from freshman Shyanne Anderson, the Cross County Cougars girls basketball team advanced to the C2-7 subdistrict final with a 44-21 win over the Aquinas Catholic Monarchs on Tuesday night in Utica.
Cross County’s plan coming into the game was to try to limit Aquinas’ most dangerous threat, 5-foot-11 senior Madisen Jelinek, and hope others didn’t have too much success.
Cross County juniors Chloe Sandell, Haileigh Moutray and Stratman mostly got the job of defending Aquinas’ top player. Jelinek wound up scoring 12 points — four of which came at the free-throw line — but the rest of her team combined for just nine.
Mission accomplished, according to Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart.
“She (Jelinek) was their go-to player and the goal was to try to stop her, and Chloe does a good job of using her length and athleticism, and it can cause problems — especially for the forward-type players,” Boshart said. “Jelinek does a good job of playing inside and outside, and Chloe was able to defend both — that was big for us. Haileigh came in and had some possessions against her, too, and she’s a physical player and did a good job.”
Cross County’s defense held Aquinas to just one point in the first quarter, which helped the Cougars grab a 19-9 edge at halftime. While the Cougars’ defense did its thing, its offense got on track thanks to the shooting of Anderson, a 5-8 guard. Anderson knocked down three 3s in the game and was money at the line, too, going 3 for 3.
Performances like Tuesday’s are becoming the norm for Anderson.
“Going back to last week, she (Anderson) was huge for us against East Butler and Exeter-Milligan, and she’s just rolling through it right now,” Boshart said. “Her shot is coming along and she’s always been a good shooter, but now I think she’s starting to feel it a bit more, which is a good thing. For being a freshman, I haven’t had to worry about her playing like a freshman this year, which is huge.”
Up next for Cross County is Thursday night’s C2-7 subdistrict championship against one-loss Centennial, which will come into the game rated Class C-2 No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald. Boshart said his team welcomes the challenge.
“We’re excited for this opportunity,” Boshart said. “To be in this situation where you’re playing in a subdistrict final, it’s a great opportunity. Last year, our subdistrict didn’t go the way we wanted — we were bounced by (Wahoo) Neumann early.
“Jake Polk (Centennial head coach) runs a great program and these girls have progressed at the same speed — Erica and Cortlyn have played a lot since they were freshmen, and you look at (Kate) Hirschfeld and (Asia) Nisly, they’ve been playing since they were freshmen. So these girls have seen a lot of each other in volleyball and now basketball, so it should be a great environment and a great atmosphere.”
The subdistrict final is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. in Utica.
Aquinas (4-18) 1 8 6 6 — 21
Cross County (19-4) 5 14 13 12 — 44
Aquinas scoring: Madisen Jelinek 12, Emma Sellers 4, Jocelyn Stara 3, Bianca Romshek 2.
Cross County scoring: Shayanne Anderson 16, Haileigh Moutray 2, Erica Stratman 8, Cortlyn Schaefer 8, Jacy Mentink 2, Chloe Sandall 4, Josh Noble 4.