Cross County girls get jump on Longhorns, win 53-25

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars used a 10-0 run to open the first quarter and were never threatened the rest of the night as they pulled away for the 53-25 win in girls’ Crossroads Conference regular season action.

The Cougars notched their 10th win of the season and will be at Giltner tonight as they prepare for the CRC Tournament which gets underway on Saturday in York.

Cross County is the No. 1 seed and is 10-6 on the year.

Cross County led 27-8 at the half as senior Chloe Sandell led the team in scoring with 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field and 5 of 5 at the foul line.

Picking up eight points each were Lilly Peterson and Jayden Fellows who also led the Cougars in rebounding with eight boards.

Cross County was 20 of 44 from the field overall and that included 4 of 14 on 3-point attempts. Peterson led the Cougars with two 3-pointers in the win.

The Cougars finished 9 of 14 at the foul line.

Dorchester was led in scoring by underclassmen Hailey Schweitzer, a sophomore with eight, another sophomore, Amber Kotas added seven and freshman Gabrielle Theis put up six points.