Cross County girls eke past Sutton in OT

STROMSBURG – With eight minutes to play Thursday night, Cross County trailed Sutton 29-26. The hometown Cougars refused to fold with their backs against the wall, however, outscoring the Fillies 17-14 in the final stanza to force overtime on a pair of Shyanne Anderson free throws in the waning moments of regulation.

The extra period soon turned into the Anderson and Alivia Huxoll show as the two players combined for all nine points scored in OT. Fortunately for Cross County, Anderson’s five points edged out Huxoll’s four for Sutton, giving the Cougars the slimmest of wins by a 48-47 margin.

Cross County did not make a shot from the floor in overtime, but it didn’t matter because Anderson went 5 of 6 at the foul line. The junior led all scorers with 19 points and connected on 11 of 12 chances at the stripe. She also knocked down a pair of treys.

Behind her, Lilly Peterson buried two 3-balls in the fourth quarter and scored eight of her 10 points in the stanza as two Cougars finished in double figures. Adrienne Waller added eight points, with all of them coming in the second half, and Ema Dickey notched five.

Lindee Kelley tallied four points and Sydney Hengelfelt capped the scoring with two.

Huxoll paced Sutton with 13 points, while Reagan Robinson added 12 and Jacee Haight recorded 11.

Cross County rattled off its fifth consecutive win and improved to 9-3 on the season, while Sutton dropped to 4-6. The Cougars are back in action today at Heartland, while Sutton hit the road for an SNC matchup at Centennial on Friday night.