Cross County girls dominate first quarter and roll to win over Shelby-RC

STROMSBURG-It wasn’t until there was under three minutes left in the first quarter that the Shelby-RC Huskies took their second shot from the field.

Cross County’s defense was disrupting any kind of offensive flow by forcing eight first quarter turnovers and in the meantime the Cougars were scoring off the Shelby-RC mistakes to open a sizeable lead.

Cross County went on to the easy win to move to 2-0 on the year by the final score of 46-8 in girls Crossroads Conference action.

The Cougars who had five girls on the floor at 5-foot 10 inches or better had no trouble getting the ball inside. Senior Erica Stratman a 6-foot 2 inch post led the Cougars scoring with 13 points, 5-foot 11 inch junior Chloe Sandell helped to provide the Cougars 1-2 punch in the paint with 10 points. Also in double figures was junior guard Josi Noble who forced a handful of first quarter steals and had 10 in the win.

Cross County led 20-4 at the end of the first half and extended their lead to 37-6 through three quarters outscoring the Huskies 17-2 to match their first quarter run.

The Huskies who hit just 4 of 36 shots from the field were led in scoring by senior guard Allie Neujahr with four points. The Huskies were 0-10 on 3-pointers and missed both free throws attempted.