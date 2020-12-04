Cross County girls dominate first quarter and roll to win over Shelby-RC

STROMSBURG-It wasn’t until there was under three minutes left in the first quarter that the Shelby-RC Huskies took their second shot from the field.
Cross County’s defense was disrupting any kind of offensive flow by forcing eight first quarter turnovers and in the meantime the Cougars were scoring off the Shelby-RC mistakes to open a sizeable lead.
Cross County went on to the easy win to move to 2-0 on the year by the final score of 46-8 in girls Crossroads Conference action.
The Cougars who had five girls on the floor at 5-foot 10 inches or better had no trouble getting the ball inside. Senior Erica Stratman a 6-foot 2 inch post led the Cougars scoring with 13 points, 5-foot 11 inch junior Chloe Sandell helped to provide the Cougars 1-2 punch in the paint with 10 points. Also in double figures was junior guard Josi Noble who forced a handful of first quarter steals and had 10 in the win.
Cross County led 20-4 at the end of the first half and extended their lead to 37-6 through three quarters outscoring the Huskies 17-2 to match their first quarter run.
The Huskies who hit just 4 of 36 shots from the field were led in scoring by senior guard Allie Neujahr with four points. The Huskies were 0-10 on 3-pointers and missed both free throws attempted.
Cross County was 21 of 51 from the floor and their only three-pointer came courtesy of sophomore Taylor Lindburg late in the fourth quarter. They went 3 of 6 at the charity stripe.
Shelby-RC held their own on the boards with a 33-31 advantage, a lot of those rebounds coming in the fourth quarter. Cross County turned the ball over just eight times as compared to 25 for the Huskies.
The Cougars (2-0) will host Meridian next Friday night.
Shelby-RC 2 2 2 2- 8
Cross County 17 3 17 9- 46
SRC (8)- Neujahr 4, Bauers 2, Larmon 2. Totals- 4-36 (0-10) 0-2 8.
CC (46)- Moutray 2, Mentink 2, Schaefer 2, Noble 12, Stratman 13, Sandell 10, Fellows 2, Lindburg 3.Totals; 21-51 (1-9) 3-6 46
