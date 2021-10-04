Cross County fourth at loaded volleyball invitational

CLARKSON - The field was loaded Saturday at the Clarkson-Leigh Invite where the Cross County Cougars faced a ranked opponent right after getting off the bus.
Cross County (15-6) defeated the Class D2 Wynton Blue Devils, 10-5 and No. 6 in D2, by the score of 2-1. The Cougars won the first set 25-19, dropped the second 16-25 and bounced back in the third 25-17.
The Cougars then dropped back-to-back games to Howells-Dodge, 18-2 and No. 2 in D1, 25-23, 25-20, and Oakland-Craig, 18-6 and No. 2 in C2, by a score of 25-18, 25-17.
Cross County 2, Wynton 1
Led by senior Chloe Sandal with 11 kills and Lilly Peterson with six, the Cougars took down the No. 2 Knights in the tournament opener.
Cross County produced seven ace serves with Sandal and Brexton Lundstrom with two each. Sophomore Shyanne Anderson finished with 17 set assists and Peterson stuffed the Knight attack twice at the net.
Bren Lemburg had eight digs and Anderson seven.
Howells-Dodge 2, Cross County 0
The Cougar attack was slowed as they managed just 17 kills with both Peterson and Sandell recording five each. Sandell added three stuff blocks and Anderson set up the attack for the Cougars with 12 assists.
Anderson and Lundstrom both had four digs and Lundstrom led the team in serving with three aces.
Oakland-Craig 2, Cross County 0
The Cougars had16 kills in the match as a team with both Sandell and Lemburg charted with five each. Anderson had 12 set assists and Sandell also added two stuff blocks.
Anderson led the way with two ace serves. Peterson recorded eight digs while Anderson and Lundstrom finished with five apiece.
Cross County will be at Centennial tonight to take on the Broncos and will host both Dorchester and Exeter-Milligan on Thursday.